Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Justin’s recent posts have sparked debate about his well-being. Just last week, he uploaded a minute-long video where he appeared to be smoking a joint, dancing, and flashing a prolonged smile.

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here's The Truth Behind Singer's New Photos

Justin Bieber


Justin Bieber’s recent Instagram post has left fans deeply concerned. The 31-year-old singer was seen smoking from what appeared to be a bong while sitting on an electric bike.

Dressed in a burgundy hoodie, black sweatpants, and brown boots, the Canadian pop star—who rose to fame at just 14—was captured indulging in a smoke session.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Hailey Bieber Attends Oscars After-Party Alone

Meanwhile, his wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, attended the Variety Oscars after-party solo. The Rhode skincare founder shared glamorous solo pictures from the event, showcasing her strapless black Yves Saint Laurent gown. Fans quickly noticed Justin’s absence and speculated about the state of their relationship.

Fans Express Disappointment Over Bieber’s Behavior

The singer’s recent social media activity has raised eyebrows, especially after he posted a video of himself smoking what appeared to be a joint and another clip of him rapping about being “high.” Fans took to the comments section to voice their concern:

Justin’s recent posts have sparked debate about his well-being. Just last week, he uploaded a minute-long video where he appeared to be smoking a joint, dancing, and flashing a prolonged smile. Many fans believe this could be a response to criticism over his behavior at Hailey’s Rhode Skin pop-up event in Los Angeles.

Additionally, just days ago, Bieber shared a video of himself rapping about being “high,” fueling further speculation about his lifestyle choices.

Hailey Bieber Maintains Silence

While Justin’s posts continue to generate controversy, Hailey has remained silent. She simply shared a solo post from the Oscars after-party with a black heart emoji, focusing on her professional commitments.

As fans debate his recent actions, concerns over Justin Bieber’s health, lifestyle, and role as a father continue to grow.

ALSO READ: Who Was Carl Dean? Dolly Parton’s Husband Who Inspired The Hit ‘Jolene’ Dies At 82

hailey bieber justin bieber

