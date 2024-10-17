Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Liam Payne, the British singer renowned for his time with the famous band One Direction, passed away on Wednesday. The 31-year-old reportedly fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

New details are emerging about the singer’s last moments, which may have involved drugs and alcohol. Additionally, a distressing 911 call from the hotel manager has surfaced, providing insight into the events leading up to the tragedy.

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death?

According to a few publications, Liam may have been under the influence in the hours preceding his death. He allegedly “smashed his laptop” in the hotel lobby and had to be escorted back to his room. According to a leading newswire, the police were alerted about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

An audio recording of the 911 call from the hotel manager to the police was aired by an Argentine news channel. The manager stated, “We have a guest who is on drugs and is destroying the whole room, so we need someone to come.”

The news agency confirmed this, noting that the call was made in distress. “When he is conscious, he is destroying the entire room, and we need you to send someone,” the worker added, emphasizing that the guest’s life was in danger due to the presence of a balcony.

The hotel manager reportedly heard a loud noise from the back of the hotel. When the police arrived, they found that a man had fallen from the balcony of his room, later identified as the British singer. A gathering of fans formed outside the hotel, with some embracing and crying.

Liam Payne is survived by a son named Bear, whom he shares with British TV personality and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.