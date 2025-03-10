The DRI officials rejected her claims, asserting that the entire investigation process was recorded on CCTV and conducted lawfully. Speculation about possible mistreatment arose after an image of Ranya Rao with swollen eyes and facial bruises went viral

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested last week for smuggling gold bars worth ₹14.56 crore, has claimed that she was “verbally tortured and threatened” while in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During a special court hearing in Bengaluru, the judge asked Rao whether she had suffered physical abuse. While she denied any physical torture, she broke down, stating, “I was verbally tortured and threatened. I am traumatised and emotionally broken.”

DRI Dismisses Allegations Amid CCTV Evidence

The DRI officials rejected her claims, asserting that the entire investigation process was recorded on CCTV and conducted lawfully. Speculation about possible mistreatment arose after an image of Ranya Rao with swollen eyes and facial bruises went viral. However, authorities maintain that no physical assault took place.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson, Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, clarified that a probe into the alleged assault cannot proceed without a formal complaint from the actress.

Judicial Custody and Bail Hearing

Ranya Rao has been remanded to judicial custody until March 24, while her bail application hearing is set for Tuesday.

The actress, who is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was caught smuggling 14.2 kg of gold bars at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, upon her arrival from Dubai on March 3.

Authorities became suspicious after noticing that she had traveled to Dubai four times within 15 days and had completed 27 international trips in the past year. Investigators revealed that Rao concealed gold within her clothing and even wore some of it to evade detection.

Following her arrest, DRI officials raided her residence, recovering:

Gold jewelry worth ₹2 crore

Cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore

A leaked statement from Rao reportedly details her frequent travels to Dubai, the Middle East, and Western countries, as well as her involvement in the smuggling network. She also admitted to carrying 17 gold bars during her arrest.

Other Arrests in the Case

Two additional suspects have been detained:

T Raj – A close associate of Rao

Tarun Kondaraju – A friend who accompanied her to Dubai

Senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao denied any involvement in his stepdaughter’s activities, expressing shock and devastation at her arrest.

In a statement, he emphasized that his career has remained untainted by any allegations and that he had no contact with Ranya Rao since her marriage four months ago. He also claimed ignorance of her and her husband Jatin Hukkeri’s business dealings.

With multiple arrests and seized assets, authorities continue to investigate the extent of the smuggling operation, its international connections, and Ranya Rao’s role in the syndicate.

ALSO READ: Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming