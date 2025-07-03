Was Sai Pallavi Not The First Choice For Playing Sita In Ramayana? This KGF Actress Came Too Close To Get The Dream Role

In the intricate tapestry of casting choices, sometimes a role as iconic as Sita brushes against more than one soul before choosing its vessel. For Ramayana, that sacred embodiment of grace and resilience almost bore a different face. While Sai Pallavi now carries the mantle opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram, Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame stood remarkably close to stepping into that divine light.

Srinidhi Shetty reveals she auditioned for the role of Sita in Ramayana but the part ultimately went to Sai Pallavi opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

“I did give a screen test. I remember preparing three scenes very nicely, and they also had a great response; they loved it,” Srinidhi shared, recalling with warmth and clarity the moment she touched the threshold of something mythic, she was ready to be part of one of the most exciting projects she’s ever come across. The makers were reportedly impressed, her effort deeply appreciated.



But casting is not always about ability it’s about alignment. Having shared the screen with Yash in KGF, she considered how the audience might perceive their reunion. “I thought if he plays Ravan and I play Sita, we will be complete opposites… people might not have been able to digest us opposite each other,” she explained, with a maturity that comes from knowing when to step back.



Srinidhi Shetty’s grace and optimism add depth to Ramayana’s casting journey

Even in not receiving the role, she remains gracious. “I think Sai Pallavi is a great choice. I would love to see her as Sita,” she offered sincerely. “When something works, it’s wonderful; when something doesn’t, it is still great because new doors will open.”



In the end, it’s not merely about who fits the costume, but who fits the moment. Srinidhi’s near-casting reveals just how fluid, fragile, and fateful the world of storytelling can be. And though she won’t grace the screen as Sita, she exits this chapter with poise, proving that sometimes, the role you don’t play still shapes the story you tell.

Also Read- Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Teaser Draws Mixed Reviews, Stirring Divinty And Debate