Thursday, February 6, 2025
Was Scarlett Johansson Desperate To Join Jurassic World Rebirth? Actress Makes A Shocking Confession

Johansson eventually landed a meeting with Steven Spielberg, who directed the original "Jurassic Park" film and its 1997 sequel, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

Scarlett Johansson in a still from Jurassic World Rebirth


Scarlett Johansson who is set to play the lead role in the upcoming ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ shared that she spent years forwarding trade reports of new “Jurassic Park” movies to her agents because she was desperate to join the long-running franchise, reported Variety.

In an interview with Variety, Scarlett said said about her enduring love for the franchise, “I was really crazy about the [original] film, and I slept in a ‘Jurassic Park’ pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year.”

“Anytime the trades would report a new ‘Jurassic’ movie, I would forward to my agents like, ‘Hey, I’m available.” said Scarlett as quoted by Variety. Johansson
The actress recalled the time when she was shooting for her Marvel movie “Black Widow” in 2020 at Britain’s Pinewood Studio and got a chance to visit the ‘Jurassic Park’ sets.

“Show me the sets! I want to participate!” said Scarlett when she came to know that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were next door on a soundstage filming “Jurassic World Dominion.”

The two were meeting to discuss potential upcoming projects, but all Johansson had her eye on was the “Jurassic” franchise.

“I hadn’t really sat with him and talked about work, and we spent hours just catching up and chatting, and then at some point, many hours into it, he was like, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to talk about “Jurassic.” Do I hear you’re a huge superfan?'” Johansson recalled. “I said, ‘It is actually true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.'” said Scarlett as quoted by Variety.

Johansson now leads “Jurassic World Rebirth” as Zora Bennet, a former mercenary now leading a group of scientists on a mission to retrieve dinosaur blood that could lead to the cure for heart disease as per Variety.

(With Inputs From ANI)

hollywood Jurassic World Rebirth scarlett johansson

