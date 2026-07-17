Was Sonam Wangchuk The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Rancho? Aamir Khan Reveals The Truth

For nearly two decades, all of us were as sure as we could that Aamir Khan’s iconic, rule-breaking Phunsukh Wangdu in 2009 blockbuster was based on real life Ladakhi engineer Sonam Wangchuk.

But no matter how sure we were of that, the long-standing assumption has finally been shattered by none other than Aamir Khan himself. Speaking at the London Indian Film Festival during a special screening, Aamir Khan clarified that the assumptions made by the Indian audience were nothing but a misconception.

What Did Aamir Khan Say About The Sonam Wangchuk Connection?

In one of his interactive sessions at a public event, he was reminded of the impact the movie had on one generation, and the questioner mentioned the fact that they knew that the character in the movie was based on Wangchuk. But Aamir was quick to address it:

“No, that’s not true actually. That is a misconception,” Khan stated clearly. “I didn’t know about Mr. Sonam at that time when we were doing this film 3 Idiots… I want to tell you neither Raju [Rajkumar Hirani] nor Abhijat [Joshi], the writers of the film, nor I. We didn’t know about Mr. Sonam.”

The actor stressed that Wangchuk’s real world setting and reputation as a social activist need to be appreciated in its totality independent of any fictitious cinema connection.

Why Did Aamir Khan Joke That “Chatur Was Wrong”?

This disclosure came amidst another viral social media video shared by actor Omi Vaidya, the co-star of Aamir in the film ‘3 Idiots’. Omi Vaidya had supported the innovator’s hunger strike and claimed in his video that the character of Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by reality and the true life of the Ladakhi engineer.

In response to Omi Vaidya’s claims with a smile on his face, Aamir responded in London to the audience saying, “Chatur is wrong.” He pointed out that though there might have been genuine belief in what Vaidya said, the truth was that it did not match up with the way the script was written.

What Has Sonam Wangchuk Said About The Film?

It is worth noting that Wangchuk himself has always kept a respectful distance from the movie for the last 17 years. Despite the fact that he had once admitted that the character could have been “influential” or “inspirational,” in terms of public perception, he has continuously stated that it was not a biographical movie.

When appearing on shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and other public platforms, Wangchuk has made a number of jokes in connection to the comparisons and at the same time drawn attention to the pressing issues in the real world.



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