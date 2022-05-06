The national language debate which resurfaced in mainstream media after a heated Twitter exchange between Ajay Devgan and Kiccha Sudeep saw many from the film industry weigh in. Amongst the list, Jaaved Jaaferi is the newest addition.

In a statement to Jaaveri disclosed that he too thought Hindi is our national language. Owing to the debate, however, Jaaveri went ahead and read up on the issue. “… I was looking at the official Indian languages and the constitution gives no single language the status of the national language…I was even under the impression that Hindi is the national language. But I just looked up that the constitution gives no language the status of a national language”, confessed the actor-comedian.

Commenting on the unique diversity of India, Jaaferi added how despite having multitudes of religions, flora and fauna and languages, there is no national language within the nation. “The future of the country is the simulation of everything and I think no other country has that”, Jaaferi concluded.