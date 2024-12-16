Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Was Zakir Hussain Not Allowed To Cut His Long Hair? Here’s The Truth

Zakir Hussain’s enduring connection with Taj Mahal Tea is a testament to how his artistry, charm, and iconic presence have become intertwined with the brand’s identity.

Was Zakir Hussain Not Allowed To Cut His Long Hair? Here’s The Truth

In the 1980s, legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain became the face of Taj Mahal Tea through a series of memorable TV commercials. These advertisements featured him dressed in a traditional kurta, playing the tabla, accompanied by the famous tagline, “Wah Taj!”

Hussain’s presence in the commercials added authenticity and charm, reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage. His rhythmic mastery symbolized a seamless connection between tradition and modern sophistication, aligning perfectly with the brand’s identity.

The ads resonated with audiences nationwide, making “Wah Taj!” a widely recognized catchphrase.

Why Was Zakir Hussain Not Allowed To Cut His Long Hair?

Throughout the 1990s, Hussain appeared in multiple commercials for the brand, solidifying his place as a household name. The campaigns not only boosted the tea brand’s popularity but also introduced millions of Indians to Hussain’s artistry.

His innovative spirit, deeply rooted in classical traditions, mirrored Taj Mahal Tea’s philosophy of blending the timeless with the modern.

Hussain humorously shared his long-standing association with the brand, revealing an unusual clause in his contract: he couldn’t cut his hair. “I couldn’t showcase my musical skills in 30 seconds, but I could make my hair move! I’m still their goodwill ambassador, and I’m not allowed to cut my hair, even though it’s falling out,” he joked.

Story Behind Zakir Hussain’s Long Hair

Reflecting on his trademark long locks, Hussain explained that it started during his time in America. “When I first went to the U.S., I had short hair, but I noticed hippies with long hair. I couldn’t afford haircuts, earning just $25 a week during my first year in college, so I let it grow. I was also inspired by other artists in the rock ‘n’ roll group Shanti, where I performed.”

Upon returning to India, his long hair caught public attention during a television appearance alongside his father, Ustad Alla Rakha. “I think it was Kailash Surendranath who filmed me for a Raag Desh segment. When it aired, my hair flowed in slow motion, and people loved it. During a Taj Mahal Tea shoot, they insisted I keep my long hair for the campaign. So, for the past 18 years, I’ve kept it long!”

Zakir Hussain’s enduring connection with Taj Mahal Tea is a testament to how his artistry, charm, and iconic presence have become intertwined with the brand’s identity.



celebrity news Trending news Zakir Hussain zakir hussain age zakir hussain death zakir hussain taj mahal

