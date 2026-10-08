WATCH: A ‘Bollywood Hero’ Dance In Thailand Has Gone Viral — But Why Are Indians Upset About It?

A roughly 15-second video featuring Thai actors Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat has found its way into a heated online debate after a seemingly playful “Bollywood Hero” guessing game was interpreted by some Indian viewers as a caricature of Indian dance.

The clip comes from their appearance on A Thai Late-Night Show, where the two actors took part in a series of games. What was meant to be a light-hearted television moment has now sparked a wider conversation about cultural representation.

What happened in the viral ‘Bollywood Hero’ video?

“Racism gets ignored so easily if its directed towards Indians & I agree.” —Thai actors Fourth Nattawat & Gemini Norawit portray ‘Bollywood hero’ using exaggerated head-bobbing, Indian fans call out racist stereotype. https://t.co/icrmT1RLSO — The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) October 7, 2026







In the video, Fourth Nattawat is blindfolded, and Gemini Norawit tries to give him a clue without mentioning the actual clue verbally. This clue was said to be “Bollywood Hero.”

Gemini uses gestures that help Fourth understand the clue. After which, Fourth starts moving his head and neck dramatically, extending his hands and giving some dance gestures. He even starts singing Dhoom Machale while figuring out the clue.

Gemini is seen laughing and clapping in the course of the game. The short video eventually went viral on social media especially within the Indian and Desi community of Thai entertainment lovers.

Why are Indian viewers upset with the performance?

The criticism is mainly focused on the way Bollywood and Indian dancing have been portrayed in this video. Some Indian viewers believed that the exaggerated head movements and hand gestures have turned this highly diverse Indian dance into a common stereotype.

This is because the issue was not that Fourth was dancing poorly, but that these specific moves were being used as the shorthand version of what Indian or Bollywood dancing looks like. It was even more embarrassing for the audience and Gemini to laugh while this was happening.

That is why some viewers considered this situation to be culturally inappropriate and called for more sensitivity from international entertainers when performing Indian culture.

Was the Thai actor actually mocking Indian culture?

This is where the story gets a little complicated. There is no proven fact that either Fourth or Gemini wanted to demean Indians or mock their culture.

This video occurred during a guessing game, and Fourth was attempting to decipher the signs made by Gemini while blindfolded. This background has caused some people to justify Fourth and Gemini, stating that the act was an impromptu effort at guessing a clue related to Bollywood.

On the other hand, some people claim that intent alone cannot justify the fact that if the performance uses stereotypes to depict the culture.

Why has the ‘Bollywood Hero’ clip triggered a bigger debate?

The backlash is also coming at an especially vulnerable time for Indian fans of Thai entertainment. In August, another actor from GMMTV, Pond Naravit, was criticized for his performance at a concert which Indians felt had elements taken from Indian costume and dance.

For those who had observed the earlier controversy, the latest Gemini-Fourth video has raised the same issues. The debate has thus become more than just a matter of a 15-second dance routine. It has become a matter of representation of Indian culture when used as a visual gag.

Who are Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat?

Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat are among the better-known young stars associated with Thailand’s GMMTV. The two became particularly popular as an on-screen pairing after starring in My School President, and later worked together on projects including Moonlight Chicken, Our Skyy 2 and My Love Mix-Up!.

Their popularity extends beyond Thailand, with a sizeable international fanbase that includes viewers from India. That is also why the latest clip has travelled so quickly beyond its original television audience.

For now, the viral moment remains a debate about intent versus impact — whether it was simply an exaggerated attempt to guess “Bollywood Hero” or whether the performance crossed a line into a stereotype. And that is precisely why a 15-second TV game has become a much bigger conversation online.

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