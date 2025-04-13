Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Aamir and Gauri arrived in style, donning elegant traditional Indian attire. Aamir looked regal in a black kurta-pyjama paired with a heavily embroidered shawl, while Gauri impressed in a graceful white floral saree.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the Macau International Comedy Festival in China and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, made headlines once again as he appeared at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China on Saturday, April 12.

The 60-year-old actor wasn’t alone—he was accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, whom he publicly introduced during his birthday celebration in March.

AamirKhan in Macao just now!!!#aamirkhan pic.twitter.com/iAa7A2nNL5 — 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓸𝓿𝓸 (@ITSS_ALLGOODMAN) April 12, 2025

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Steal the Spotlight in Traditional Outfits

Aamir and Gauri arrived in style, donning elegant traditional Indian attire. Aamir looked regal in a black kurta-pyjama paired with a heavily embroidered shawl, while Gauri impressed in a graceful white floral saree.

The couple walked hand-in-hand, confidently posing for the cameras, including the Chinese paparazzi.

Throughout the festival, Aamir was seen closely accompanying Gauri and introducing her to fellow attendees, including Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li. The highlight of the evening was when the four posed together, forming heart gestures with their hands for the cameras.

aamir comes to Macau,China!What a lovely surprise!#AamirKhan @AKPPL_Official with Shen Teng and Ma Li pic.twitter.com/pQi3wF5adC — Monica Singh Chaddha (@chaddha_monica) April 12, 2025

When Aamir Khan Confirmed His Relationship With Gauri Spratt

Aamir had publicly confirmed his relationship with Gauri on March 14, during his 60th birthday media interaction. Sharing the details, he said, “It’s a special occasion, so I thought it would be the right time for you to meet her. We’ve known each other for 25 years, but things changed around a year and a half ago after we reconnected in Mumbai.”

Gauri, who is based in Bangalore, currently works at Aamir Khan’s production house. She is also a mother of twins from a previous marriage. Aamir revealed that the two have been living together for a year, and their relationship evolved naturally over time.

Aamir Khan’s Family History: Past Marriages and Children

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple shares two children—Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. After their divorce in 2002, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005.

The pair welcomed a son, Azaad, but eventually parted ways in 2021. Despite their separations, Aamir maintains a strong bond with both of his ex-wives, who are often present at family events and celebrations.