Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Aamir and Gauri arrived in style, donning elegant traditional Indian attire. Aamir looked regal in a black kurta-pyjama paired with a heavily embroidered shawl, while Gauri impressed in a graceful white floral saree.

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Actor Aamir Khan attended the Macau International Comedy Festival in China and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt


Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, made headlines once again as he appeared at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China on Saturday, April 12.

The 60-year-old actor wasn’t alone—he was accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, whom he publicly introduced during his birthday celebration in March.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Steal the Spotlight in Traditional Outfits

Aamir and Gauri arrived in style, donning elegant traditional Indian attire. Aamir looked regal in a black kurta-pyjama paired with a heavily embroidered shawl, while Gauri impressed in a graceful white floral saree.

The couple walked hand-in-hand, confidently posing for the cameras, including the Chinese paparazzi.

Throughout the festival, Aamir was seen closely accompanying Gauri and introducing her to fellow attendees, including Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li. The highlight of the evening was when the four posed together, forming heart gestures with their hands for the cameras.

When Aamir Khan Confirmed His Relationship With Gauri Spratt

Aamir had publicly confirmed his relationship with Gauri on March 14, during his 60th birthday media interaction. Sharing the details, he said, “It’s a special occasion, so I thought it would be the right time for you to meet her. We’ve known each other for 25 years, but things changed around a year and a half ago after we reconnected in Mumbai.”

Gauri, who is based in Bangalore, currently works at Aamir Khan’s production house. She is also a mother of twins from a previous marriage. Aamir revealed that the two have been living together for a year, and their relationship evolved naturally over time.

Aamir Khan’s Family History: Past Marriages and Children

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple shares two children—Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. After their divorce in 2002, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005.

The pair welcomed a son, Azaad, but eventually parted ways in 2021. Despite their separations, Aamir maintains a strong bond with both of his ex-wives, who are often present at family events and celebrations.

ALSO READ: How Did Nicky Katt Die? Actor Best Known For His Role In Dazed And Confused, Boiler Room Passes Away At 54

Filed under

Aamir khan Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Gauri Spratt

Green Day at Coachella 20

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...
As violence erupts in Mur

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence
Actor Aamir Khan attended

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her...
A fresh political row has

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vija

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...
She suffered atlanto-occi

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than...

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After...

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman Whose Head Was Detached From Her Spine

‘Had To Tilt My Chair To Prevent Gravity From Ending My Life,’ Says A Woman...

Entertainment

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings Tony And Neha Kakkar

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

Why Did Mickey Rourke Abruptly Exit Celebrity Big Brother UK?

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is What Exactly Happened

‘This F**king Dude’: Bella Thorne Accuses Mickey Rourke Of Bruising Her Pelvic Bone- This Is

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?