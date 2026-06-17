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Home > Entertainment News > Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Sitting in the front seat of the car, the smiling Aamir could not avoid being clicked by the photographers chasing him. In the meanwhile, the three women were comfortably sitting beside each other. Fans were quick enough to share their admiration with this beautiful family for being so amiable towards each other.

Aamir Khan (PHOTO: IG)
Aamir Khan (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 17:39 IST

Only Aamir Khan could create an internet sensation just by taking a small drive. Following his celebrations for the silver jubilee of his movie Lagaan, the actor could be seen exiting from the event along with his family members, which included his two ex-spouses, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. His fiancé Gauri Spratt, who is about to tie the knot with Aamir Khan soon, was also part of the three.

Sitting in the front seat of the car, the smiling Aamir could not avoid being clicked by the photographers chasing him. In the meanwhile, the three women were comfortably sitting beside each other. Fans were quick enough to share their admiration with this beautiful family for being so amiable towards each other.

Family of Aamir Khan

Before becoming what he is today as the star Aamir Khan, the actor was married to Reena Dutta in the year 1986. From this marriage, two children were born to them and they are named Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. After their marriage lasted for almost a decade, both of them separated from each other.

Did you know?

Reena was the producer of Lagaan produced by Aamir Khan Productions. While celebrating the event, Ira said, “My mamma made a beautiful film.” Following his divorce from Dutta, Aamir Khan met his second wife Kiran Rao during the shooting of the movie Lagaan, where she was the assistant director of the movie. They got married in 2005 and adopted their son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy. Almost sixteen years into their marriage, in 2021 they made an announcement regarding their separation; however, they still maintain a good professional and personal relationship. They keep working together through Aamir Khan Productions.

The Love Story of Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt

Now, Aamir Khan is romantically involved with Gauri Spratt. Clasping each other’s hands, both looked absolutely adorable at the event. In honor of his 60th birthday in 2025, Aamir publicly introduced his girlfriend, Gauri, to the audience. As per him, Aamir and Gauri had been acquaintances for almost 25 years before falling in love with each other. Recent reports indicate that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to take the plunge on July 5.

ALSO READ: Alpha: Alia Bhatt Charged Nearly 10 Times More Than What Sharvari Bagged From YRF Spy Universe

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Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt
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Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt

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Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt

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Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Watch: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Days Before Getting Married To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt

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