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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’

WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie shared a video showing marks on her arms, fingers and legs a day after she was detained alongside Imran Khan and Lekha Washington during a protest in Mumbai.

Aamir Khans Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury (Image: Instagram)
Aamir Khans Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 10:44 IST

Actor Zayn Marie, niece of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has shared a video showing marks on her arms, fingers and legs following her detention by Mumbai Police during a protest in the city. In the video, she also made a pointed remark about fear, saying, “Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place.”

Zayn shared the video on Instagram on Sunday, October 11, a day after she was detained alongside actor Imran Khan and Lekha Washington at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. The three were released after a few hours.

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What Did Zayn Marie Say In Her Video?



In the Instagram reel, Zayn faces the camera and shows marks on different parts of her body, including her arms, fingers and legs. She then delivers the line, “Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place.”

The video followed her detention during the protest on October 10. While Zayn displayed the marks after being detained, the circumstances in which they occurred have not been independently established. She had also shared a picture from inside a police vehicle following the detention, with the caption “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.”

Why Were Zayn Marie, Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Detained?

Zayn, Imran and Lekha were among the people detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 during a planned demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest call.

The demonstration was linked to the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police said the gathering did not have the required permission and that demonstrations were permitted at Azad Maidan under the applicable directions. CJP supporters, meanwhile, said they had emailed the police seeking permission but had not received a response.

What Did Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Say After Their Detention?

Imran and Lekha also shared updates following the incident. Lekha posted videos saying the group had been detained and that police were not allowing them to return home or book a vehicle after their release. In a subsequent update, she reassured viewers that they were safe and on their way home.

Imran, known for films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, was also seen in videos from the police vehicle. The incident drew attention online after clips and posts from the actors documented their experience. The latest video from Zayn has brought renewed attention to the detention. However, the cause of the marks she displayed remains unverified.

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WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’
Tags: aamir khanBollywood newsImran KhanLekha WashingtonZayn Marie

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WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’

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WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’

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WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’
WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’
WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’
WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’
WATCH: Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Shows Injury Marks After Mumbai Detention — ‘Don’t Scare Us…’

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