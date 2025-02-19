Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail In Gun Trial Case, Court Case Explained

Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail In Gun Trial Case, Court Case Explained

Prior to the trial, prosecutors offered Rocky a plea deal that included a six-month jail sentence, probation, and additional conditions in exchange for pleading guilty to one count.

Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail In Gun Trial Case, Court Case Explained

ASAP ROCKY COURT CASE


Hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky was acquitted of two felony assault charges involving a semiautomatic firearm on Tuesday, February 18. If convicted, Rocky could have faced a prison sentence of up to 24 years

As the not-guilty verdict was read aloud in a Los Angeles courtroom, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, leaped from the defense table into the arms of his partner, Rihanna. The courtroom, filled with fans of both artists, erupted in excitement as the couple embraced and wept together.

A$AP Rocky Gun Trial Case: Jury Deliberation and Swift Decision

Following a three-week trial, the jury reached its decision in just three hours, ensuring that Rocky avoided a potential prison sentence exceeding 20 years. Expressing gratitude, the rapper turned to the jury and said, “Thank y’all for saving my life.”

A$AP Rocky Gun Trial Case: Rapper Rejected Plea Deal Before Trial

Prior to the trial, prosecutors offered Rocky a plea deal that included a six-month jail sentence, probation, and additional conditions in exchange for pleading guilty to one count. However, maintaining his innocence, he opted to take his chances with a jury trial, a decision that ultimately worked in his favor.

Rihanna, who attended parts of the trial, was visibly emotional following the verdict. She hugged both the defense attorneys and Rocky. During the closing arguments, she brought their two children—2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers—to the courtroom.

The verdict comes at a critical time in Rocky’s career. While he is already a well-established musician, fashion entrepreneur, and actor, this legal victory allows him to focus on his upcoming projects without the shadow of imprisonment.

He is set to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in March, co-chair the prestigious Met Gala in May, and star alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest, which is scheduled for release in early summer.

The prosecution alleged that Rocky fired two gunshots at his former friend, A$AP Relli, during a confrontation in Hollywood on November 6, 2021. Relli claimed one bullet grazed his knuckle, though he was not seriously injured.

However, Rocky’s defense team argued that he fired a prop gun loaded with blanks as a warning shot, intending to protect another crew member who was under attack. They also questioned Relli’s credibility, with Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, describing him as “an angry pathological liar.”

A$AP Rocky Gun Trial Case: Key Factors in the Jury’s Decision

The jury received instructions that they could find Rocky not guilty if they believed he acted in self-defense or had reasonable doubt regarding the firearm’s authenticity. Though it remains unclear whether they based their verdict on the claim that the gun was a prop or on self-defense grounds, the result was the same: acquittal.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin urged the jury to remain impartial, emphasizing that Rocky’s status and family should not influence their decision. He also suggested that Rihanna bringing their children to closing arguments was a strategy to sway the jury’s emotions.

However, Rocky’s attorney, Tacopina, later stated that Rocky had not wanted Rihanna present at the trial, but “wild horses couldn’t keep her away.”

This case marks a significant moment in A$AP Rocky’s personal and professional life. With the trial behind him, he can now move forward with his music, fashion, and film endeavors without legal concerns.

The verdict was met with relief and celebration from his supporters, ensuring that his focus remains on his flourishing career.

ALSO READ: Who Is Julia Wandelt? Polish Woman Reasserts Claim Of Being Madeleine McCann, Cites New DNA Evidence

