Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Adrien Brody’s victory at the 97th Academy Awards was almost eclipsed by a spontaneous and humorous moment that has since gone viral. As the 51-year-old actor made his way to the stage to accept his second Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist, he suddenly realized he was still chewing gum.

A Candid Onstage Moment Goes Viral

Rather than discreetly discarding it, Brody spit out the gum and tossed it towards his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, who impressively caught it without missing a beat. The unscripted exchange quickly took social media by storm, sparking amusement among fans.

Adrien Brody’s Oscar Win

Brody secured the Best Actor award after beating tough competition, including Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan. His heartfelt acceptance speech, lasting five minutes, was filled with gratitude.

He expressed appreciation for Georgina Chapman, her children, and his fans, acknowledging the challenges and fleeting nature of an acting career.

“If I may just humbly begin to give thanks to the tremendous love I have felt from this world and every individual who treated me with respect and appreciation,” Brody said. “I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glorious — and in certain moments, it is.”

Refusing to Be Cut Off

As the Academy began playing exit music to signal the end of his speech, Brody humorously refused to leave the stage, instructing organizers to “turn the music off.”

“I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief,” he quipped, referencing his previous Oscar win for The Pianist in 2003. With both his award-winning performance and spontaneous gum moment making headlines, Brody’s night at the Oscars 2025 will certainly be remembered.