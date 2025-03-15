Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly rumored plot leaks online! The film premieres first in the USA on April 9, with India’s release on April 10. Fans eagerly await confirmation!

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9


One of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025, Good Bad Ugly, has sparked massive excitement among fans, and now, an alleged storyline leak has taken the internet by storm. While the teaser hinted at Ajith Kumar playing a don, the rumored plot reveals a deeper and more intense narrative.

Is the Plot of ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Leaked?

According to circulating reports, the film follows a ruthless don who tries to leave behind his violent past to lead a peaceful life with his family. However, his past refuses to let go, forcing him into a battle of vengeance, loyalty, and power. Whether this plot is authentic remains uncertain, as the makers have not confirmed or denied these speculations. Fans will have to wait until the first screenings to know the truth.

Watch BTS:

First Show in the USA, Grand Premiere in India

Adding to the frenzy, Good Bad Ugly is set for a historic global launch. The first-ever screening will take place in the United States on April 9 at 11:30 AM PST. Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s distributor, confirmed this in a post, saying:

“If he’s here to break the rules… then every step of his will surely set a benchmark. #GoodBadUgly WORLD’S FIRST SHOW kicks off from the USA. For the first time ever in the USA for any Tamil cinema, #GBU is set for 11.30AM PST showtimes.”

Meanwhile, paid premieres in India are scheduled for the same day, with the official theatrical release across the country set for April 10.

A Star-Studded Cast & Power-Packed Crew

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar as “AK” and Trisha Krishnan as “Ramya.” The ensemble cast also includes Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and BS Avinash in key roles.

The film’s technical team is equally impressive, with Abinandhan Ramanujam handling cinematography, Vijay Velukutty editing, and Anu Vardhan designing costumes. Action sequences are choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaldian Vodenchardy, ensuring high-octane stunt scenes. The script is penned by Adhik, Ravi Kandasamy, and Harish Manikandan.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is shaping up to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.

With the buzz intensifying over the leaked storyline and record-breaking USA premiere, Good Bad Ugly is set to be an unmissable cinematic spectacle.

