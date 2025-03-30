Home
Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Ajith Kumar’s ‘God Bless U’ song from Good Bad Ugly is trending! Sung by Anirudh, with music by GV Prakash, the song features Ajith in a jail fight sequence.

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is creating massive buzz with its latest song, God Bless U. The track, composed by GV Prakash Kumar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander along with rapper Paal Dabba, has taken social media by storm, garnering millions of views and likes within hours of its release.

Ajith’s Power-Packed Jail Fight Sequence Impresses Fans

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly marks Ajith’s 63rd film. The God Bless U song is visually intense, featuring Ajith in a fierce fight sequence inside a jail. Fans have been praising the superstar’s action-packed presence and energy in the song.

Click on the image to watch:

Good Bad Ugly: God Bless U Lyrical Video | Ajith | Anirudh | GV Prakash | Adhik Ravichandran

Lyricist Rokesh, known for hit kuthu numbers like Aaluma Doluma (Vedalam) and Danga Maari Oodhari (Anegan), has penned the song’s lyrics, further elevating its mass appeal. Choreographer Kalyan, who has previously worked with Ajith, has crafted the dance moves for the song.

‘God Bless U’ Follows the Success of ‘OG Sambavam’

Before God Bless U, the first single from Good Bad Ugly, titled OG Sambavam, had already created excitement among fans. The song celebrated Ajith’s stardom with high-octane beats, further amplifying anticipation for the film’s release.

Trisha Joins Ajith Once Again in Good Bad Ugly

Trisha Krishnan stars as the female lead in Good Bad Ugly, reuniting with Ajith after their collaboration in Vidan Muyarchi. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu.

Technical Crew and Release Date

The film boasts top-tier technical expertise, with Abinandhan Ramanujam handling cinematography and Vijay Velukutty taking charge of editing. Good Bad Ugly is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 10, marking a crucial comeback for Ajith after Vidaa Muyarchi’s underwhelming box office performance.

With Good Bad Ugly set for a pan-India release, fans are eagerly awaiting Ajith’s high-energy action-packed return to the big screen.

