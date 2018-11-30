Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua together make Bhojpuri cinema's most-talked-about onscreen pair. A few hours ago, Amrapali has posted another visual treat for her fans on her Instagram handle and believe us it is just unmissable. The diva has shared a Tik Tok video featuring her along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and both of them have nailed it once again.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua together make Bhojpuri cinema’s most-talked-about onscreen pair. Be it the makers or the fans, everybody knows that the pair is one of the most bankable when it comes to casting them for a new film. Besides this, fans just love to watch the couple during their stage performances and even in the Tik Tok videos too. Amrapali Dubey boasts of over 388k followers on Instagram and she uses the platform to share photos, videos and updates regarding her forthcoming films.

Besides this, her followers love her Instagram handle as they get to watch Nirahua and Amrapali’s videos that are just fun. A few hours ago, Amrapali has posted another visual treat for her fans on her Instagram handle and believe us it is just unmissable. The diva has shared a Tik Tok video featuring her along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and both of them have nailed it once again. The video has been doing the rounds on the Instagram and is making its way to other social media platforms too. Before we say much. take a look at the video:

The video has been garnering a number of likes on social media and coming to the comment section there is nothing else but love and best wishes. Amrapali’s Instagram profile is just jampacked with the entertaining videos. Here we have encapsulated some of her best videos that we can bet are worth-watching.

