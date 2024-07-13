Watch: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Exchange Heartfelt Vows at The Wedding Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, amidst a galaxy of celebrities and well-wishers, embarked on their marital journey on Friday, July 12, at a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple, in a deeply emotional moment captured in a viral video, exchanged specially crafted vows at their mandap, promising a future filled with love and commitment.

In the touching footage, Radhika expressed her heartfelt promise to create a home that embodies safety, love, and togetherness. ““Our home won’t just be a space, it will our feeling of love and togetherness. And it will be where we are, it will be wherever we are, together,” she emotionally pledged. Anant, equally moved, reciprocated by promising to build their dreams together, ensuring their home becomes an embodiment of their love.“Radhika, with Shri Krishna’s blessings, I promise we will make the home our dreams together, our house will not just be a place but it will be an emotion of love, no matter where we are,” he affirmed.

The wedding, hosted by the Ambani family, commenced with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, where the dress code embraced traditional Indian attire. The festivities continue with the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, featuring Indian formal attire, followed by the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, themed around Indian chic, all set to unfold at BKC.

The star-studded event saw a dazzling array of Bollywood and international celebrities in attendance. Notable guests included John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, adding to the glamour and excitement of the occasion.

Apart from Anant and Radhika pronouncing their emotions to each other and embracing each other there are several pictures and videos of Mandap ceremony that have gone viral online and has given fans and viewers a sneak peek into the couple’s happy moments- their wedlock and the royal and grand celebrations of the wedding.

