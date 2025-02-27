Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Watch: AR Rahman, Salim Merchant React To Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Hello Pooja’; Latest Remix Has The Internet Swooning

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate has done it again! His latest remix, titled "Hello Pooja," has taken the internet by storm, with millions of people enjoying the catchy tune.

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate has done it again! His latest remix, titled “Hello Pooja,” has taken the internet by storm, with millions of people enjoying the catchy tune. Mukhate, known for transforming ordinary dialogues into viral music tracks, shared the new remix on Instagram, where it quickly gained massive attention.

The video is captioned “hellllooooo,” and social media users cannot get enough of it. The remix is based on a conversation between three women, one of whom is Pooja. Mukhate took this amusing interaction and added his signature musical twist, making it into a fun and addictive track. In the video, he is seen playing the keyboard and adding his own vocals to enhance the effect.

Millions of Views and Celebrity Reactions

Since its release, the video has received more than 4.7 million views and thousands of comments from excited fans. The remix has also caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the music industry, including legendary composer A.R. Rahman and popular musician Salim Merchant.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

A.R. Rahman responded to the video with a simple but powerful comment: “Of course.” Meanwhile, Salim Merchant praised Mukhate’s work by commenting, “Awesome.” Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah also reacted to the video, calling it “another banger.”

Fans Love ‘Hello Pooja’

Internet users have flooded the comments section with love and humor. Many have found the remix hilarious, while others are calling it a mood booster. One fan wrote, “Adele’s ‘Hello’ is crying in a corner.” Another comment read, “Lionel Richie saw this and called Adele, ‘Arey Prabhu ye kya hua!'” Someone else even described the remix as a “remedy for depression,” showing how much joy the track has brought to people.

Yashraj Mukhate’s Journey to Fame

For those who may not know, Yashraj Mukhate became an internet sensation with his viral remixes. His breakthrough moment came with “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,” a musical take on a scene from a popular Indian TV serial. He followed it up with “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai,” which became a massive trend across social media platforms.

Since then, Mukhate has continued to entertain fans with several other viral hits, including “Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss Dialogue,” “Rasmalai,” “Bing Bing Boo,” “Hao Boltey,” “Jagatbhari,” “Yeh Main Kar Leta Hoon,” “Raat Beete Na,” and “Jalaya Toh Nahin Na.” His ability to turn everyday moments into catchy music has made him one of the most loved content creators in India.

What’s Next for Yashraj Mukhate?

With “Hello Pooja” becoming another viral success, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Mukhate comes up with next. His unique style and creativity have cemented his place in the world of internet music, and there’s no doubt that he will continue to surprise and entertain audiences worldwide.

For now, social media is buzzing with “Hello Pooja,” proving once again that Yashraj Mukhate has the magic touch when it comes to creating viral content.

