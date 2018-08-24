Priyanka Chopra, who has time and again called herself as daddy's little girl, never misses an opportunity in showering love on her dear ones. This time too, on her late father Dr Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary, it was no different. She shared an emotional video on Instagram and expressed how much she misses him.

Priyanka Chopra is close to her father Dr Ashok Chopra is a known fact. Be it her tattoo, or public speeches, she never misses an opportunity in crediting her father behind her success. On her father’s birth anniversary, it was no different when she expressed her affection for her father. Feeling nostalgic, the newly engaged actor Priyanka shared an emotional video on Instagram. She wrote on the video, “Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever.” Compiling in the most beautiful way, the actor showcased the precious moments in the throwback pictures of her family.

Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever. pic.twitter.com/d10PXVQCTU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 23, 2018

Isn’t it one of the heartfelt videos? The Quantico actress Priyanka in several Instagram and Twitter posts, she mentioned that her father’s death had been a big blow and still hadn’t deal with it. Also, she hadn’t accepted her father’s death and felt like she was travelling all over the world and dad would be home when she returned.

Recently, the actor got engaged with the American pop singer Nick Jonas. She looked extremely elated during the ceremony. Recently, while talking to a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra went all praises for her son-in-law Nick. The couple looked beautiful together at the engagement ceremony. She said that Nick was a calm, mature and wonderful person and everyone in the family just loved him. The wedding date and venue of the couple are yet to be finalised.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. In an old interview to Hindustan Times, Priyanka said that she believed in breaking the stereotypes regarding Indians that exist in the West and, also wished to change the same, ever since she got a break to play the lead role in her American television series, ‘Quantico’.

