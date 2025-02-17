Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

During the event, she introduced musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. However, she did not appear on the red carpet preceding the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Aubrey Plaza


Actor Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since the demise of her husband and filmmaker Jeff Baena at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special event in New York City.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the event, she introduced musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. However, she did not appear on the red carpet preceding the event, reported People.

For the special occasion, she opted for a black outfit. Following the death of her husband and filmmaker Jeff Baena, actor Aubrey Plaza deleted her Instagram account.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On January 13, a message on her page read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,” the message continued. Baena, a writer and director, died by suicide at age 47 on January 3, reported People.

Plaza and Baena’s family said in a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Plaza started dating Baena in 2011, before fans learned that the couple had tied the knot in May 2021 when The White Lotus actress referred to him as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post, according to People.

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

Baena’s other directing credits include 2022’s “Spin Me Round,” a dark comedy that stars Allison Brie, who co-wrote the script, as well as “Joshy,” a dramedy with Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. Brie and Baena also collaborated on “Horse Girl,” a 2020 psychological drama.

Baena also co-wrote “I Heart Huckabees,” a 2004 David O Russell film that examined existentialism with humour. Baena’s films were showcased at prominent festivals such as Sundance and South by Southwest and were released by distributors such as Netflix, IFC, and Lionsgate.

Plaza earlier shared her experience of working with Baena on many projects, “I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”

“So I think that can be really great. But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There’s a lot of things we do separately and I think that it’s all about balance,” she added, reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

Filed under

Aubrey Plaza Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Is The Indian Flag Missing From Karachi’s National Stadium? Viral Video Sparks Controversy

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Is The Indian Flag Missing From Karachi’s National Stadium? Viral Video...

Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

IPE Global Founder Ashwajit Singh Honoured With 3rd India-UK Achiever’s Honour For Business and Entrepreneurship

IPE Global Founder Ashwajit Singh Honoured With 3rd India-UK Achiever’s Honour For Business and Entrepreneurship

Here’s How Germany Is Cracking Down On Online Hate Speech

Here’s How Germany Is Cracking Down On Online Hate Speech

Entertainment

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their Wedding

Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik

Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On Social Media

Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On

Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed? Check All The Stunning Locations For You Next Travel Holiday

Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed? Check All The Stunning Locations For You

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox