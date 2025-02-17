Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

During the event, she introduced musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. However, she did not appear on the red carpet preceding the event.

Actor Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since the demise of her husband and filmmaker Jeff Baena at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special event in New York City.

During the event, she introduced musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. However, she did not appear on the red carpet preceding the event, reported People.

For the special occasion, she opted for a black outfit. Following the death of her husband and filmmaker Jeff Baena, actor Aubrey Plaza deleted her Instagram account.

Aubrey Plaza made a surprise appearance at #SNL50 to introduce Miley Cyrus & Brittany Howard as musical guests. pic.twitter.com/em9XWQohW7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2025

On January 13, a message on her page read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,” the message continued. Baena, a writer and director, died by suicide at age 47 on January 3, reported People.

Plaza and Baena’s family said in a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Plaza started dating Baena in 2011, before fans learned that the couple had tied the knot in May 2021 when The White Lotus actress referred to him as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post, according to People.

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

Baena’s other directing credits include 2022’s “Spin Me Round,” a dark comedy that stars Allison Brie, who co-wrote the script, as well as “Joshy,” a dramedy with Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, and Nick Kroll. Brie and Baena also collaborated on “Horse Girl,” a 2020 psychological drama.

Baena also co-wrote “I Heart Huckabees,” a 2004 David O Russell film that examined existentialism with humour. Baena’s films were showcased at prominent festivals such as Sundance and South by Southwest and were released by distributors such as Netflix, IFC, and Lionsgate.

Plaza earlier shared her experience of working with Baena on many projects, “I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”

“So I think that can be really great. But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There’s a lot of things we do separately and I think that it’s all about balance,” she added, reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)