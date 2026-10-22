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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident

WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident

Ayesha Shroff was asked about Tiger Shroff’s well-being by paparazzi at a public event after the recent firing incident in Mumbai. Watch her brief reaction.

Tiger Shroff with Mother Ayesha Shroff (Image: Instagram)
Tiger Shroff with Mother Ayesha Shroff (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 15:17 IST

Responding to the concerns regarding the well-being of her son Tiger Shroff after the latest shooting incident in Mumbai, Ayesha Shroff has interacted with paparazzi in a public gathering. The mother of the actor was cornered by the photographers, who asked how he is. In a clip available on the social media, one can see that Ayesha is smiling while answering with a thumbs up gesture. “Tiger bhai kaise hai? Achche hai?” the photographer asks.

The question is answered by the mother without any verbal reply; however, the interaction is of great interest since the actor himself has recently been under fire, both literally and figuratively. In any case, the shooting case that took place in Mumbai has not involved the family of Tiger Shroff until now; therefore, the reaction to the questions was quite unexpected.

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WATCH: Ayesha Shroff Gives A Thumbs-Up When Asked About Tiger



The video features paparazzi questioning Ayesha regarding Tiger as she walks towards her car. When she is questioned regarding his condition, she smiles and gives a thumbs-up sign without saying anything else. This response by Ayesha is short, and the video does not give us any more information about the condition of the actor or the investigations being done. The video, however, shows her addressing the photographers’ concern about her son.

It is worth noting that Ayesha, being the mother of Tiger, has always been a regular figure in the life of the actor.

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

Shots were reportedly fired in Mumbai’s Juhu area near Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in an incident that triggered a police investigation. Reports said the actor’s driver was injured and required medical attention. Images of Tiger with bandages also circulated following the incident, although the video of Ayesha’s interaction does not establish any further details about his injuries or recovery.

The incident raised questions about the circumstances of the shooting and the people allegedly involved. Police have been investigating the case, and reports have indicated that multiple people were arrested in connection with it.

An audio message in which a person allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack also circulated after the incident. However, claims of responsibility should not be treated as established facts unless confirmed by investigators. The investigation is separate from Ayesha’s brief interaction with the paparazzi, and her gesture should not be read as an official account of the case.

Ayesha’s Reaction Draws Attention After The Incident

The moment has attracted interest because it offers a brief glimpse of Ayesha responding to questions about Tiger after the firing incident. Her smile and thumbs-up were the only visible response in the clip; she did not give a detailed statement about his health or the police investigation. As the case develops, further confirmed information from authorities will be important in establishing what happened and who was involved.

ALSO READ: The Paradise OTT Release: Nani’s Film Gets A 24-Minute Trim, Dhumavathi Dance Scene Removed After Theatrical Backlash — When And Where To Watch

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WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident
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WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident

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WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident

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WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident
WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident
WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident
WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident
WATCH: ‘Bhai Kaise Hai?’ Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi’s Question After Firing Incident

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