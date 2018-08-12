Amrapali Dubey is one of the renowned names in Bhojpuri cinema as her video songs and videos bring most of the money to Bhojpuri cinema. Since now, she has been a part of movies like Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London, Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Patna Se Pakistan, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Nirahua Rikshawala 2 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe among others.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav have been taking the internet on rounds ever since their new song ‘Marad Abhi Baccha Ba’ hit the YoTube. Shared by Yashi Films on August 4, 2018, and in just these few days the video song has made over 385,169 views on the video sharing site so far. Well, it is not the first time that Amrapali Dube has taken the social media over the storm. Earlier all of her movies with Khesari Lal Yadav were known to make buzz over the Internet. Amrapali Dubey is known for her sultry moves that have been rapidly making the people out there ger fans.

Here take a look at the song:

Amrapali Dubey became the household name after she made her debut in the Zee Tv show Saat Phere and Maayka and besides this, she has also been a part of Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. Notably, Amrapali Dubey is known as the YouTube queen because everytime any of her video is being posted on the video-sharing website, it crosses over millions of views.

Recently, she posted a video on Instagram while enacting the dialogues of Jhanvi Kapoor’s dialogue from the movie Dhadak. And her video has garnered over 15k likes on the Instagram. Coming to Khesari Lal Yadav, he has recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for his extraordinary performance in the Bhojpuri cinema.

