Blake Lively made a high-profile return to the red carpet after a two-month absence, attending SNL 50: The Anniversary Special alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. This marks her first public appearance since the controversy surrounding Justin Baldoni erupted late last year.

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Justin Baldoni Scandal

During the event, Reynolds took part in a skit opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, where he humorously referenced the ongoing controversy. When asked how he was doing, the Deadpool star responded with, “Great—why, what have you heard?” in a nod to the It Ends with Us scandal that has made headlines.

Amy Poehler asks Ryan Reynolds at #SNL50, how's it going. "Great! Why, what have you heard?"

The power couple was joined by Hollywood elites like Cher, Steven Spielberg, Kevin Costner, Jason Momoa, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Simon, and Adam Driver. Despite the ongoing legal battle, Lively and Reynolds appeared in good spirits, posing for photos and engaging with fellow celebrities.

Online Backlash Following Their Appearance

While some fans were thrilled to see the couple together, social media reactions were mixed. Some users criticized SNL for “doing damage control” for Lively and Reynolds, while others commented on their supposed involvement in the legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, while Baldoni has responded with a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, while Lively and her legal team have refuted Baldoni’s claims. The dispute reportedly stems from the troubled production of It Ends with Us, where Baldoni accused Lively of influencing creative decisions behind the scenes.

Amid Baldoni’s claims that Lively used her influence to change the film’s direction, online discussions have speculated about her involvement in Another Simple Favor, where she stars alongside Anna Kendrick. Director Paul Feig clarified that he retained full creative control over the film, responding to a fan query with, “It’s my cut. There is no other cut.”

Despite the controversy, Lively and Reynolds continue to maintain a united front. With upcoming projects lined up, the Hollywood power couple remains in the spotlight, navigating both professional and legal battles.

