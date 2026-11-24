The members of BTS, known by their stage names V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook, have attracted the attention of Bollywood fans owing to the fact that the viral video of the two performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu has been doing the rounds.

After V posted that he is a fan of Indian movies and has practiced the steps of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, the video got some renewed attention. The official Instagram handle of the movie thanked the two singers for their admiration of the Oscar-winning song.







Posting the viral video, the film team wrote, “ForeveRRR!! The #NaatuNaatu fever never stops! Thank you #Taehyung and #Jungkook, for the love.” In the video, V and Jung Kook can be seen performing the signature dance steps of the song which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Although the video does not represent any new performance and was taken at the time of the ARIRANG World Tour concert of BTS, the film team’s post has given this video some renewed attraction.

BTS’ V Names 3 Idiots, Dangal And RRR Among His Favourite Indian Films

Tae said he memorized “nattu nattu” RRR movie dance steps and it reminded me of jungkook singing nattu nattu on live. I bet they watched it together 😭My Indian heartuuu https://t.co/K1VGyu3Tjz — 𝔇𝔢𝔢𝔢⁷🌻 (@lvthvkookv) November 23, 2026







This fresh buzz gained momentum after the encounter of the K-pop idol with his fans on Weverse on Monday, November 23. When an Indian fan asked him if he had seen any movies from India, V responded saying that he had watched “a lot of Indian movies” and that there was a specific dance which he enjoyed. Upon being probed on what his favourite Indian movie was, V found it tough to pick one. He cited 3 Idiots and Dangal of Aamir Khan and then RRR.

“It’s hard to tell. I like 3 idiots, Dangal, and I’ve memorised all the dance choreo of RRR. There are more (movies), but I don’t remember them,” he replied.

This instantly became the talking point for Indian ARMY fans who knew about the previous video of V and Jungkook dancing to the Naatu Naatu hook step.

Jung Kook Had Earlier Shown His Love For Naatu Naatu

This is not the first time a BTS member has shown an interest in the song. In 2023, Jung Kook played Naatu Naatu during a Weverse Live session and was seen lip-syncing to it. He also hummed the track during other live interactions with fans.

The earlier moment had also drawn attention from the RRR team, which acknowledged Jung Kook’s appreciation for the song.

Why Naatu Naatu Became A Global Sensation

Launched in 2022, RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as lead actors, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. One of the movie’s songs called Naatu Naatu, with music by MM Keeravaani, written lyrics by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, became a worldwide success.

It is the high-spirited song that portrays Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing against the British guests. In addition, it is choreographed by Prem Rakshith and the song received the award for the Best Original Song from the Academy Awards in 2023. The latest statements made by V and re-emerging video performance have once again raised the song in discussions among fans of Indian cinema and K-pop.

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