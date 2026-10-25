WATCH: Bus Rolls Backwards On Uttarakhand Road And Plunges Towards Gorge, Tree Leaves 30 Passengers With A Narrow Escape

A bus carrying around 30 passengers had a narrow escape after it rolled backwards towards a gorge near Bhadalikhal in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. The incident occurred on the road between Dugadda and Gumkhal, where a tree stopped the vehicle from falling further down the slope.







The bus belonged to the Garhwal Motor Owners Union (GMOU). According to local reports, the vehicle experienced a mechanical problem before rolling backwards and going off the road. The tree prevented the bus from descending further into the gorge, giving passengers an opportunity to get out. The incident could have resulted in a more serious accident had the bus continued down the slope.

How Did The Uttarakhand Bus Accident Happen?

According to local media reports, the bus was travelling along the Pauri–Kotdwar road when a problem involving its pressure pipe reportedly left it unable to move forward. The vehicle then began rolling backwards and veered off the road near Bhadalikhal, between Dugadda and Gumkhal.

The bus came to a stop after getting caught against a tree on the slope. The tree acted as a barrier, preventing the vehicle from falling further into the gorge. Around 30 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus at the time. They managed to escape from the vehicle after it stopped.

Did Anyone Get Injured In The Bhadalikhal Bus Incident?

Local reports said the passengers were rescued after the bus became lodged against the tree. Some reports mentioned minor injuries, but a complete, independently verified casualty update was not available at the time of writing.

The incident highlights the risks posed by mechanical failures on hilly roads, where vehicles can be difficult to control on steep or uneven stretches. A vehicle rolling backwards on such terrain can quickly become dangerous, particularly when the road runs alongside a deep slope.

Where Did The GMOU Bus Roll Towards A Gorge?

The incident was reported near Bhadalikhal in Pauri Garhwal district, on the road connecting the Dugadda and Gumkhal areas of Uttarakhand. The region’s hilly roads include stretches where a vehicle leaving the carriageway can descend down a steep slope. In this incident, the tree stopped the bus from falling further, allowing passengers to get out.

The episode serves as a reminder of the importance of vehicle maintenance and caution while travelling on mountainous roads. Further details about the exact mechanical fault and the circumstances surrounding the incident would need confirmation from the relevant authorities.

ALSO READ: Caught On CCTV: Car Rams Bike In Punjab, Men Assault And Abduct Rider In Broad Daylight; Body Found In Sangrur