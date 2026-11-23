Manoj Bajpayee is back in controversy, following his statements in an online discussion where he mentioned the controversial movies like Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story in the discussion. One particular statement of his in the discussion with 4 PM Tahzeeb has become viral on the internet.

In the discussion, which focused on the movies alleged to spread hatred or political propaganda, some instances of the controversial movies like Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were given. Manoj Bajpayee then reacted in such a way that some users on the internet felt that he was accepting the said movies as propagandas.

What Did Manoj Bajpayee Say About Dhurandhar?

Manoj Bajpayee Lost All The Respect Today! https://t.co/phWEK0Lh1o — आदेश 🚩 (@ADfanatic_) November 22, 2026







As reported by MensXP, Bajpayee replied, “Yes, but you could count them on your fingers.” After that, he talked about the types of movies that the Hindi movie industry used to make, like love stories and stories in which goodness wins over evilness. It seems that Bajpayee meant to say that such stories had been a part of Indian movies for decades.

From the reported conversation, one thing becomes evident, and that is the interviewer raised the question of these three movies in the context of propaganda claims. Further, in his answer, Bajpayee also referred to the genre of movies that the Hindi movie industry used to make. The conversations do not show that Bajpayee independently described the three movies as propaganda movies.

Why Has Manoj Bajpayee’s Remark Triggered A Debate?

The remark has generated mixed views from internet users. Some internet users were wondering whether a few politically sensitive movies would still hold enough social significance for their impact to be judged by the total number of politically sensitive movies produced.

While some agreed with Bajpayee’s general message and lauded the actor for his candid opinion on films, the issue has rekindled the ongoing debates surrounding Dhurandhar, which has polarized viewers regarding its political undertones and the depiction of national security.

The issue at stake is thus not just about the actor’s reaction but also the way in which people interpret movies based on political, historical or social topics.

Manoj Bajpayee Also Speaks About Bollywood’s Silence

In the same conversation, the recurring discussion of silence on part of Bollywood actors regarding public and political matters was also raised. In response to that, Bajpayee rejected the idea of considering only those celebrities who refrain from making public statements and cited Richa Chadha as an example of an actor who does voice his opinions.

In reference to the name of Amitabh Bachchan, Bajpayee challenged the idea of focusing only on certain individuals when the question was about artists who have already voiced their opinion. Moreover, he suggested thinking about potential repercussions for oneself and one’s family members prior to voicing any opinion.

As a result of this interview, Bajpayee initiated two interrelated discussions: discussion of films like Dhurandhar as propaganda movies and expectations on actors to voice their opinion on public matters.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5: Trailer Release Date Confirmed, Banrakas Set To Change Phulera – Check OTT Release Date