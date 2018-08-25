Sunny Leone, who is quite a sensation on the social media, has shared a video where the crowd is seen getting mad to get a glimpse of her. It was quite expected as she has a massive popularity among fans. Check out the latest video to know what happened this time with her.

Sunny Leone has a massive fan following and the latest video on the social media is a proof of that. Seems like she was not at all expecting this huge crowd. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, in the caption she mentioned that it was insane to spot so many fans at one place. She experienced a condition of sheer pandemonium.

Well, that’s quite expected from Sunny’s fans as in case if you didn’t remember when the actor visited Kerala, the crowd went mad to see a glimpse of her.

Sunny Leone, who is quite active on the social media, has shared several photographs on the internet. Let’s check them out.

Recently, Sunny Leone opened up about her unconditional bond with Daniel Weber. She said that Daniel had always been supportive of her choices. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in 2017 Tera Intezar. Tera Intezar was based on a naturally gifted painter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More