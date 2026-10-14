WATCH: Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey And Meryl Streep Enter Greta Gerwig’s Narnia In The Magician’s Nephew Trailer

Greta Gerwig is taking audiences back to the beginning of Narnia. The first trailer for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew has arrived, offering a glimpse of the magical world created by C. S. Lewis and introducing a new screen adaptation featuring Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Meryl Streep.

The upcoming fantasy film explores the origins of Narnia, taking viewers to a time before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Its trailer introduces young Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, whose journey into unfamiliar worlds brings them closer to the creation of the magical land.

Gerwig, best known for directing Barbie and Little Women, has written and directed the adaptation of Lewis’ 1955 novel. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on February 12, 2027, before streaming on Netflix from April 2, 2027.

Watch The Trailer Of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

The trailer introduces a world of magical rings, mysterious portals and fantastical landscapes. Digory, played by David McKenna, and Polly, portrayed by Beatrice Campbell, find themselves drawn into an adventure that will reveal how Narnia came into existence. Daniel Craig appears as Uncle Andrew, the magician whose experiments with the rings help set the story in motion. Emma Mackey plays Jadis, the character who becomes known as the White Witch, while Meryl Streep lends her voice to Aslan, the iconic lion associated with Narnia’s creation.

The trailer also offers glimpses of the Wood Between the Worlds, a mysterious place connecting different worlds. Its imagery hints at the scale of Gerwig’s fantasy adaptation, which combines the story of two young adventurers with the larger mythology behind Lewis’ fictional universe.

The film’s music is another notable element. The trailer features Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven, adding a rock-driven sound to the fantastical visuals.

Who Stars In Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew?

The film brings together established performers and young actors in its central roles.

David McKenna as Digory Kirke: One of the young protagonists whose journey leads to Narnia.

Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer: Digory’s friend and fellow adventurer.

Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew: The magician whose experiments set important events in motion.

Emma Mackey as Jadis: The powerful character who becomes the White Witch.

Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan: The majestic lion central to Narnia’s creation story.

Carey Mulligan and Ciarán Hinds: Among the film’s additional cast members.

Gerwig’s adaptation brings together newcomers and experienced performers to introduce the fantasy world to another generation of viewers.

What Is The Magician’s Nephew About?

Published in 1955, The Magician’s Nephew is part of Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia series. Although it was published after The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, its events take place earlier in the fictional chronology. The story follows Digory and Polly as they become involved in Uncle Andrew’s experiments with magical rings. Their travels take them across different worlds and eventually to the birth of Narnia itself.

The novel also provides the backstory for Jadis, whose transformation into the White Witch makes her one of the best-known antagonists in the wider Narnia universe. By adapting this story, Gerwig is exploring a part of Lewis’ world that has not previously received a feature-film adaptation. Rather than revisiting the familiar adventure of children entering Narnia through a wardrobe, the film goes further back to show how the magical realm began.

When Will Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Release?

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on February 12, 2027, with special IMAX previews beginning on February 10. It will subsequently arrive on Netflix on April 2, 2027. Netflix is handling the film’s domestic distribution, while Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute it internationally.

With Gerwig at the helm and a cast featuring Craig, Mackey and Streep, the film marks a new cinematic chapter for one of fantasy literature’s most enduring fictional worlds.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Faisu’s Wife Tanya Has A Message For His Fangirls After Wedding: ‘Saari Female Fans Ab…’