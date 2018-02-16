Watch the Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone beat the weekend blues away while performing a swan drive on the reformer. Deepika's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took to her Instagram account to share the videos of the superstar doing pilates at the gym. Currently, the diva is also prepping for Vishal Bharadwaj's next directoral with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

The celebrity trainer, who also trains Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, took to her Instagram account to share a video of Deepika doing a swan drive on the reformer. This particular routine strengthens the back muscles, challenges the core and activates the glutes. Earlier, the trainer had also shared another video of Deepika at the gym and captioned, “Who says #Motivation only happens on #Monday!!!!!! @deepikapadukone can motivate you anyday raising the bar to her own #fitnessgoals constantly. Watch her do the #FerrisWheel on the #Trapeze effortlessly. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit

Talking about her fitness regimen, Deepika had earlier said, “I was always slim but I knew my body had the potential to really look defined. I wasn’t fat or out of shape, but I wanted to look a lot better. Pilates and Strength training did wonders for my tone and definition. I may have lost maybe a kilo or two at the most in all this time, but have lost inches all around and it shows. I try and exercise as often as I can, but when I’m travelling or shooting, I tend to skip it for days on end.” On the work front, Deepika is currently gearing up for her next film opposite Irrfan Khan.