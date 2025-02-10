Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!

Dhanush’s Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam trailer teases a gripping love triangle. Set for Feb 21 release, the film marks his directorial return after Raayan.

Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!


Actor-filmmaker Dhanush is back in the director’s chair after Raayan (2024) and Pa Paandi (2017) with his latest film, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). The coming-of-age romance, starring Pavish, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier, is set to hit theatres on February 21.

Dhanush launched the NEEK trailer on Monday, describing it as a “usual” love story. The film’s Telugu version, titled Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, will release simultaneously. The trailer introduces Pavish as Prabhu, a chef who falls for Priya Prakash Varrier’s character. However, things take a turn when his ex-girlfriend (Anikha Surendran) gets engaged to a handsome suitor, sparking jealousy and emotional turmoil. Veteran actor Sarathkumar plays Anikha’s father, and glimpses of Prabhu’s past unraveling in unexpected ways add to the drama.

Fans Excited for NEEK

The trailer has struck a chord with audiences, with many calling the film relatable. Comments such as “Everyone faces this situation at least once in life” and “Another blockbuster from Dhanush anna!” flooded social media, signaling high anticipation.

Behind the Scenes: From Shelved Script to Silver Screen

NEEK’s journey to the big screen has been eventful. Originally announced in 2016 with Dhanush in the lead, the film was initially set to be directed by his ex-wife, Soundarya Rajinikanth. However, the project was shelved. Years later, Dhanush revived it in 2023, rewrote the script, and began filming in December with a fresh cast.

Produced under Wunderbar Films, GV Prakash has composed the film’s music. The supporting cast includes Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. Adding to the excitement, Priyanka Arul Mohan makes a special appearance in the song “Golden Sparrow”, while Dhanush himself appears in a cameo role.

Apart from NEEK, Dhanush is also directing Idly Kadai, slated for release on April 10. The film features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, and Rajkiran in key roles.

With NEEK’s intriguing love triangle and relatable emotions, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Filed under

Dhanush directorial NEEK trailer Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam

