Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

In a video circulating on social platforms, Virat is seen stepping out of their car and offering his hand to Anushka. Surprisingly, she chooses to support herself using the car door and walks ahead, with Virat following a few steps behind.

Days after Virat Kohli stirred online buzz by unintentionally liking a post from Avneet Kaur’s fan page on Instagram, the cricketer and his wife, Anushka Sharma were seen out on a dinner date.

The outing, reportedly in Bengaluru on Tuesday, marked their first public appearance since the social media mishap. However, it’s a viral clip of Anushka’s subtle gesture that has drawn the most attention online.

Anushka’s Reaction to Virat’s Gesture Sparks Online Debate

The interaction has triggered a variety of responses online, with many interpreting it as classic husband-wife dynamics.

Fans on Reddit reacted with mixed emotions—some found it relatable, while others empathized with Kohli. “Poor Virat,” one user commented, while another quipped, “It’s just the algorithm showing things differently!”

Virat Kohli Clarifies Instagram Like on Avneet Kaur’s Post

The controversy began when eagle-eyed fans noticed Virat’s verified Instagram handle had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur. The post quickly gained traction, with many speculating about the intention behind the like.

To address the rumors, Virat posted a statement on his Instagram Stories. He clarified that while organizing his feed, an unintended like may have occurred due to the algorithm. “There was absolutely no intent behind it,” he wrote, urging people not to draw baseless conclusions.

Casual Yet Stylish Dinner Look

During the dinner outing, both Virat and Anushka kept it effortlessly stylish. Kohli opted for a basic T-shirt and trousers, while Anushka donned a beige jumpsuit, setting couple fashion goals with their laid-back yet coordinated look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma began dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of a commercial. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021, and their second child, son Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.

