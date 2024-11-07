Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates 'Ik Kudi' To His Fan At Dil-Luminati Concert

WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates ‘Ik Kudi’ To His Fan At Dil-Luminati Concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on the India leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024’, gave fans a memorable moment during one of his concerts. The emotional moment touched the hearts of many in the audience, with several fans moved to tears.

The actor-singer took to his Instagram account to share an adorable video where he invited a longtime fan, Khushi, on stage and dedicated his hit song “Ik Kudi” to her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The actor shared how Khushi had been a strong support for him. Although it was only his second time meeting her, he said, “Ae kudi mere liye rab hai (This girl is like God to me).” As he sang ‘Ik Kudi’ to Khushi, the audience watched as Diljit wrapped his jacket around her.

Earlier this month, Diljit made headlines when he honored a fan’s traditional pagdi at his Jaipur concert.

The singer asked the audience to clap for the fan’s ‘pagdi,’ as he said, “Yeh pagdi humari shaan hai; yeh humare desh ki yahi khoobsurti hai; har 2, 3, 4 … baad humari boli change ho jaati hai, humara khaana change ho jaata hai; yeh humare desh ki yeh beauty hai (This turban is our pride; this is the beauty of our country).”

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about ‘Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie ‘Border 2’, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.
The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

(Inputs from ANI)

