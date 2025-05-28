Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Diljit Dosanjh's ₹30,000 London coffee experience goes viral as he hilariously reviews the drink, jokes about the price, and wins hearts on social media once again.

Popular actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is once again winning the internet, this time with his hilarious take on sipping what he calls London’s most expensive coffee. Priced at a whopping £265 (over ₹30,000), the high-end brew got a full-fledged review from the Punjabi star, who didn’t shy away from poking fun at the price tag.

Diljit shared the experience with his fans on Instagram through a quirky video captioned, “Most Expensive Coffee of London.” Dressed in a chic black and white jacket, oversized sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat, Diljit looked every bit stylish as he walked into a London café to try the luxury drink.

In the video, the actor-singer is seen stepping out of his car and announcing, “Today, I am here for the most expensive coffee of London. I want to drink the Japan Typica coffee. This is too pricey.” The brewing process, involving a golden pour-over setup, caught Diljit’s attention as he continued to add comic commentary.

Diljit observed how the café staff were carefully measuring the coffee and joked in Punjabi, “They are measuring and pouring everything despite taking so much money. I am going to drink something pure now. I am not going to have food today, this is the only thing I’ll have. Each sip is worth ₹7,000.”

Not one to hold back his humor, Diljit added more zingers: “Alag feel karoon, yeh toh pheeki hai coffee” (Should I feel different… this is bland). He even cracked, “Saath mein laddoo, boondi bhi le aao, it is London’s most expensive coffee” (Get some snacks with it too). The punchline came when he compared the price of the coffee to an Indian wedding: “Itne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta” (I would have attended a wedding in India for this price).

Fans flooded the comment section with laughter emojis, enjoying the blend of luxury and humor Diljit is known for.

On the Work Front

Diljit Dosanjh recently made a grand debut at the 2024 MET Gala with a regal Maharaja-inspired look designed by Prabal Gurung. His appearance received praise for fusing tradition with international glamour.

Meanwhile, there’s buzz around Diljit stepping away from the No Entry sequel. Although speculation pointed toward creative differences, producer Boney Kapoor clarified, “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out.” The film is set to star Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor alongside Diljit.

With his humour and honesty, Diljit continues to entertain fans whether it’s with expensive coffee or his presence on global red carpets.

