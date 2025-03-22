Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Disha Patani dazzled at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony with a power-packed performance at Eden Gardens. Her mesmerizing dance moves, glamorous outfit, and stage presence made her the highlight of the night.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicked off in grand style at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but the real highlight of the night was Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who set the stage on fire with her high-energy performance. As thousands of cricket and entertainment fans packed the stadium, Disha’s breathtaking act became the most talked-about moment of the opening ceremony.

Disha Patani’s Electrifying Dance Performance

Disha wowed the audience with her flawless moves, starting her performance with the viral track ‘Arey Pagol Hoye Jabo Ami’. She then transitioned into the high-energy beats of the Malang title track, showcasing her signature blend of grace and power-packed choreography. The crowd erupted with cheers as she delivered one captivating routine after another.

Disa patani performance Wow Disha the queen of Bollywood. Keep shining superstar#IPL #IPLonJioStar pic.twitter.com/mLvQai8tdf — Bhullan Yadav (@bhullanyadav91) March 22, 2025

Adding even more excitement, Disha later joined Punjabi singer Karan Aujla on stage, delivering a fiery dance act that had the entire stadium grooving. Her effortless charisma and unmatched stage presence turned the IPL 2025 opening ceremony into an unforgettable spectacle.

A Glamorous Look for the Grand Stage

Disha Patani’s dazzling outfit was another major highlight. She shimmered in a silver-sequined bralette adorned with intricate beadwork and crystals, paired with a low-waist embellished skirt that perfectly complemented her energetic performance. Adding to the glamour, she wore glittering arm-length gloves, while her voluminous, softly waved hair completed the stunning look.

Social Media Buzz Around Disha’s IPL Performance

Soon after her performance, social media was flooded with reactions from fans, praising her electrifying act. Clips of her dance quickly went viral, with fans calling her the “queen of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.” Her stunning visuals and captivating stage presence made her one of the most trending topics of the night.

IPL 2025 Kicks Off in Style

While the IPL 2025 season officially began with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Disha Patani’s performance stole the limelight, proving that the opening ceremony is as much about entertainment as it is about cricket.

With a star-studded start, IPL 2025 promises an exciting mix of cricket, glamour, and entertainment, and Disha’s breathtaking performance has set the perfect tone for the season ahead.

