WATCH: Faisu’s Wife Tanya Has A Message For His Fangirls After Wedding: ‘Saari Female Fans Ab…’

Social media influencer Mr Faisu, also known as Faisal Shaikh, is giving fans a glimpse into his life as a newlywed. But amid the wedding pictures and post-wedding moments, his wife Tanya has also found a way to address the influencer’s female fanbase.

In a playful exchange featured in the couple’s post-wedding vlog, Tanya had a message for Faisu’s fangirls, prompting attention for her remark about his female followers. The moment has added a light-hearted twist to the couple’s first public interactions following their wedding.

What Did Faisu’s Wife Tanya Say About His Female Fans?

The statement made by Tanya about Faisu’s female fans is one of the major talking point among the viewing public with regards to their marriage updates. This was part of the couple’s candid communication as they tried to adjust to life after getting married.

Faisu has many social media followers, which include female fans running into millions. The comment from Tanya was what put the followers of the celebrity in perspective. It was a statement made during a normal post wedding vlog session, not like a serious one regarding Faisu’s interaction with his fans.

What Has Mr Faisu Shared After His Wedding?

Faisu tied the knot with Tanya in a nikah ceremony held in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on October 10, 2026. Following the marriage ceremony, he uploaded images from the ceremony and some scenes from the festivities with his followers.

This is besides more intimate moments that the newlyweds have shared through their social media channels, including video from a photo shoot after the marriage ceremony. This interaction has provided more insight into the couple’s life other than the announcement about their marriage.

On her side, Tanya has recognized the good wishes that they have been receiving from well-wishers. Even as the couple continues to share their new beginning, any interaction between them is receiving attention from Faisu’s followers.

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