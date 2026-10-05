WATCH: ‘Fan At Home…’ Salman Khan’s Savage Roast Leaves Kanika Mann Speechless On Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan turned into his trademark roast mode during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, and Kanika Mann found herself on the receiving end. The moment came after guests Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana praised Qazi Touqeer during their appearance on the show. Sara even revealed that her best friend is a huge Qazi fan and requested him to sing Afghan Jalebi.

As Qazi performed, Kanika appeared unimpressed and made faces. Sara noticed her reaction and asked why she did not seem happy about Qazi being praised. Kanika then questioned why everyone was “hyping” Qazi so much.

WATCH: What Did Salman Khan Say To Kanika Mann?







The exchange took a hilarious turn when Ayushmann told Kanika that one of his friends had a crush on her. Kanika immediately appeared pleased and asked him to confirm it. That was when Salman jumped in with his punchline.

“Even my fan is a fan of yours,” he said, before adding that the fan at his home that “chal nahi raha hai” was a big fan of hers. The joke left Kanika laughing and the guests amused, while the clip quickly began circulating on social media.

Why Did Salman Khan Roast Kanika Mann?

The roast came after Kanika’s visible reaction to Qazi’s praise became one of the talking points of the episode. Social-media users accused her of looking jealous or insecure while Sara and Ayushmann were appreciating Qazi. Some viewers also criticised her for making faces while the guests were interacting with another contestant.

However, the episode also showed Salman addressing the larger Qazi-Kanika equation. Earlier in the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had scolded Qazi over his ‘lollipop’ comment to Kanika, saying that regardless of his intention, he should have backed off once she found the remark inappropriate.

So, while Salman’s “fan at home” line became the comic highlight, the Qazi-Kanika rivalry continues to remain one of the major storylines inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. For now, though, it was Salman’s savage fan joke that had viewers talking.

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