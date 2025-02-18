WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What Happened

Farah Khan, the celebrated filmmaker and choreographer, is known for her sharp wit and impeccable comic timing. Recently, in a fun-filled YouTube vlog featuring her close friend and former tennis star Sania Mirza, she makes a fun reference to the ‘Udit Narayan Kissing Incident.’

In the vlog, Farah and Sania engage in a Chicken 65 cooking challenge, sharing lots of laughs as they cook together. However, it was a playful interaction between Farah and Izhaan that stole the show. As Izhaan, full of energy, was playing football indoors, Farah jokingly took the ball from him. When Izhaan reached for it, Farah quipped, “First, you have to give me a kiss. You know that.” The playful banter escalated when Farah, in her signature comedic style, said, “Come on, do a Udit Ji on me, come on!” The reference, for those who might be unaware, was a cheeky nod to the recent viral controversy surrounding singer Udit Narayan.

“Come on do a Udit Ji”🤣🤣

"Come on do a Udit Ji"🤣🤣

India is not ready for Farah Khan pic.twitter.com/J4ZDJmN9Br
— Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) February 18, 2025

What was Udit Narayan’s controversy?

The controversy erupted after Udit Narayan was caught kissing a female fan on the lips during a live performance. The incident sparked an uproar on social media, with many questioning his actions.

Narayan later defended himself, saying that fans are sometimes “so crazy” and that he is a “decent person,” dismissing the incident as mere enthusiasm from fans. Farah Khan’s quick-witted remark referencing this episode had everyone in fits of laughter. The humorous line caught on like wildfire, with fans across social media praising Farah’s timing and playful attitude.

Fans React

One fan commented, “She needs to have her own comedy show,” while another said, “Farah is unhinged, and that’s why her movies are just like her—full of masti! ” Her impeccable ability to bring humor into any situation has earned her a loyal fanbase who adore her unfiltered, fun-loving personality. The viral moment didn’t stop at the “Udit Ji” reference. In another amusing segment of the vlog, Sania shared a sweet memory from when Farah first met Izhaan.

Farah, ever the fun one, handed Izhaan a 10 note as a “signing amount” and jokingly told him, “I’ll launch you in Bollywood.” She even gifted him a football table, while Sania received a travel bag.

These candid moments further endeared Farah to her followers, giving a glimpse into her affectionate and lighthearted friendship with Sania and her son. Farah Khan, known for choreographing some of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, has also recently worked on the song Rehna Kol for the upcoming film Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. She continues to make her mark in both the entertainment and digital worlds, delighting fans with her social media presence and YouTube content.

The lighthearted “Udit Ji” encounter is a reminder of Farah’s special charisma, her gift for making even a light interaction something humorous and memorable. Farah’s quick wit and sense of humor are still going strong, and she is an all-time favorite of the entertainment scene.

The video going viral is an excellent indicator of how she maintains her followers’ interest, entertains them, and keeps them coming back again and again. In conclusion, Farah Khan’s lighthearted reference to the Udit Narayan controversy has proven once again that she has a knack for creating viral moments with her humor. Fans can’t get enough of her quick wit, and with each vlog and social media post, Farah remains one of Bollywood’s most entertaining and relatable personalities.

