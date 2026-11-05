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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’

WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’

South Korean singer and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aoora surprised the IIT Kanpur audience by singing and dancing to Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri hit 'Lollipop Lagelu' at Antaragni 2026. Watch the performance.

K-POP Star Aoora (Image: Instagram)
K-POP Star Aoora (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 17:07 IST

South Korean singer and rapper Aoora created a new dimension of music at the annual cultural fest of IIT Kanpur, Antaragni 2026, with his unique style of performing a popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant shocked the crowd with his dance and rendition of the catchy song of Pawan Singh, which soon became viral on social media platforms.

Aoora dressed up in a vibrant red kurta with white pyjama for his performance of the popular number with an Indian touch.

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WATCH: Aoora Dances To Pawan Singh’s ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ At IIT Kanpur



The song choice was an instant crowd-pleaser. Originally sung by Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ was released in 2008 and has remained a popular dance number at celebrations and live events.

Aoora brought his own energy to the track, singing and dancing along to its catchy beats. The South Korean artiste’s performance also highlighted how regional Indian music can connect with audiences beyond language and cultural boundaries. Sharing a glimpse of the concert on Instagram, Aoora thanked the IIT Kanpur audience and wrote, “IIT kanpur!!! you didn’t just watch the showw. YOU MADE THE SHOW. Saranghaeyo.”

Who Is Aoora? South Korean Singer’s Connection With Indian Music

Aoora first became widely familiar to Indian television audiences through his participation in Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant in 2023. Known for his K-pop-inspired music and colourful performances, he has since continued to explore opportunities in India’s entertainment and music space.

His interest in Indian music extends beyond Bollywood numbers. Aoora has experimented with devotional music as well, releasing ‘Shiva Shivam’, an EDM-inspired track dedicated to Lord Shiva, and ‘Hare Krishna’, a musical tribute to Lord Krishna. His performance of ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ at Antaragni 2026 adds another regional Indian hit to the list of songs he has embraced. The appearance also reflects his effort to connect with audiences through different Indian musical styles.

Social Media Users React To Aoora’s Bhojpuri Performance

Clips from the performance drew enthusiastic responses online. Several viewers praised Aoora for embracing a Bhojpuri hit and bringing it to a college festival stage. One user commented, “Craziness overloaded. Do more like this in Delhi too.”

Another wrote, “Huge respect for bringing people together through music.” Other comments praised the singer’s stage presence and expressed a wish to see him perform at more events across India. From K-pop-inspired music to Bhojpuri beats, Aoora’s Antaragni performance offered an unexpected musical crossover that struck a chord with the audience.

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WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’
Tags: Antaragni 2026AooraBigg Boss 17IIT KanpurPawan Singhviral video

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WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’

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WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’

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WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’
WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’
WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’
WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’
WATCH: From K-Pop To Bhojpuri Beats, Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora Sets IIT Kanpur Stage On Fire With ‘Lollipop Lagelu’

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