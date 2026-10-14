WATCH | ‘Gaadi Mein Lene Mein…’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Summoned Over Delhi Concert Remark, Asked To Appear On October 16

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber to appear for questioning on October 16 in connection with a complaint over alleged objectionable remarks he made during a concert in Delhi. The latest summons comes after the singer failed to appear for three earlier notices, reportedly citing his stay abroad and seeking additional time. Officials have warned that they may initiate the process of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) if he misses the latest deadline.

The case relates to a video from a Delhi concert that went viral on social media. In the clip, Honey Singh allegedly makes an indecent reference to having sex in cars. The remarks drew criticism online, following which a complaint was filed with the cyber police and an investigation was initiated.

Why Has Honey Singh Been Summoned By Maharashtra Cyber?

Maharashtra Cyber has called the rapper in to record his statement as part of the investigation into the complaint. He was previously asked to appear on October 5 but did not attend, instead seeking more time to appear before the investigating officer.

According to reports, authorities have now given him October 16 as the next date. A senior Cyber Cell official has warned that if Singh fails to appear again, the agency may begin the process of issuing an LOC. Such a step has been discussed as a possible next action, not confirmed as an order already issued.

Watch The Viral Video Here

What Did Honey Singh Say In His Apology?

Following the backlash over the viral video, Honey Singh issued a public apology. He said the clip had been edited in a way that made his remarks appear offensive and maintained that he had not intended to hurt or insult anyone.

Explaining the context, the rapper said he had been trying to communicate a message about safe sex to a younger audience. He said he had recently spoken to gynaecologists and sexologists who had raised concerns about sexually transmitted infections linked to unprotected sex.

Addressing the criticism, Singh said he regretted the way he had expressed himself and acknowledged that his language was inappropriate to many people.

The October 16 appearance is now the next significant development in the case. Maharashtra Cyber is seeking Singh’s cooperation with the investigation, while the possible consequences of another missed summons remain subject to the authorities’ next steps.