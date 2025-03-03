WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant teaser Is out! The final film of the Haikyuu!! saga teases an epic face-off. Original voice cast and director set to return!

Japanese production giant Aniplex has officially unveiled the first teaser trailer for Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant, the highly anticipated final installment of the Haikyuu!! film series. The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the exciting update with fans.

Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant: What to Expect

The upcoming film is based on Haruichi Furudate’s manga series, which ran from 2012 to 2020 and compiled 45 volumes during its serialization. This film will serve as a direct sequel to Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, which was written and directed by Susumu Mitsunaka and produced by Production I.G.

In the newly released teaser, fans get a glimpse of the ‘Little Giant,’ Korai Hoshiumi, showcasing his incredible volleyball prowess. The clip also features Shoyo Hinata, with his signature depiction as a crow, symbolizing his relentless ambition and growth.

Box Office and Voice Cast

The first installment, Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, was a massive hit, grossing over ¥11 billion in Japan, making it the second highest-grossing Japanese film of 2024. Given the previous film’s success, expectations are sky-high for Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant.

Most of the original voice cast is expected to return for the sequel, including:

Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata

Ishikawa Kaito as Tobio Kageyama

Yuki Kaji as Kenma Kozume

Yuuichi Nakamura as Tetsurou Kuroo

Additionally, Susumu Mitsunaka is expected to return as director, while Yuki Hayashi will compose the film’s music and Takahiro Kishida will continue as the character designer.

With the Haikyuu!! finale drawing near, fans are eagerly awaiting the official release date and further details. Watch the teaser trailer of Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant now!

