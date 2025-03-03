Watch: Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Iconic Oscars Kiss at the 2025 Academy Awards

In 2003, Brody had just won the Best Actor Oscar for The Pianist when he shocked the audience by kissing Berry, who was presenting the award.

The 2025 Oscars had many unforgettable moments, but one of the most talked-about happened off-stage. Halle Berry and Adrien Brody surprised everyone by recreating their famous on-stage kiss from the 2003 Academy Awards, this time, on the red carpet.

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

A Nostalgic Throwback

In 2003, Brody had just won the Best Actor Oscar for The Pianist when he shocked the audience by kissing Berry, who was presenting the award. The unexpected moment became one of the most memorable in Oscar history.

Now, 22 years later, Berry decided to return the favor. Dressed in a stunning silver gown, the actress spotted Brody during a red carpet interview and playfully interrupted him with a kiss. The crowd erupted in laughter and cheers, making it one of the night’s most entertaining highlights.

Even Brody’s girlfriend, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, enjoyed the moment, clapping and laughing along with the audience. Berry jokingly turned to Chapman and said, “I’m sorry!” adding to the fun atmosphere.

The official Oscars social media account quickly shared the video, captioning it, “A reunion 22 years in the making.” Fans on social media loved the playful gesture, reminiscing about the original moment from 2003.

Brody’s Oscar Journey

This year, Adrien Brody is a strong contender for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, where he plays Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor Laszló Tóth.. The film has earned 10 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. However, Brody faces tough competition from Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

Berry’s Legacy

Halle Berry, who made history in 2002 as the firstâ€”and still the onlyâ€”Black woman to win Best Actress for Monster’s Ball, was at the Oscars this year as a presenter. Speaking to Variety, she reflected on the moment with Brody:

“That was one hell of a night for him and for me as well. To be a part of his moment, tonight I had to pay him back,” she said with a smile.

With moments like Berry and Brody’s red carpet kiss, the 2025 Oscars proved to be an event full of excitement, nostalgia, and surprises.

