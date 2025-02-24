Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic 'Shanti Priya' Red Carpet Moment' From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Hania Aamir shared a video on Instagram, where she gracefully steps out of a luxury car onto a red carpet, waving at an imagined sea of fans, much like Deepika did in Om Shanti Om.

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om


Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again set social media ablaze, this time by recreating the iconic red-carpet moment from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2007 Bollywood classic, Om Shanti Om. Paying tribute to Deepika Padukone’s character, Shantipriya, Hania perfectly captured the dreamy, vintage Bollywood aura in a stunning golden Rahul Mishra gown that left fans in awe.  

Hania’s Om Shanti Om Moment

Hania Aamir shared a video on Instagram, where she gracefully steps out of a luxury car onto a red carpet, waving at an imagined sea of fans, much like Deepika did in Om Shanti Om. Her look was a modern-day interpretation of Shantipriya’s grandeur, exuding old-school Bollywood charm with a contemporary touch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania’s jaw-dropping golden lehenga by Indian fashion designer extraordinaire Rahul Mishra expertly merged old-school embroidery with modern-day couture, boasting delicate hand-embroidered details that shone like jewels under the stage lights, a corseted bodice that cinched in her waist with regal sophistication, and a sweeping flowing skirt reminiscent of classic Bollywood drama, while her understated jewelry—dainty gold studs and coordinating statement ring, kept the outfit from getting overshadowed.

Her make-up look was a lesson in subtle glamour, beautifully balancing the extravagance of her attire, with soft curls falling beautifully to frame her face, dewy radiant make-up with highlighted cheekbones, nude-pink lip, and subtle smoky eye adding depth to her natural glow, while kohl-lined eyes and fluttery lashes replicated the signature charm of a Bollywood heroine.

A Sequel in the Making?  

Hania’s recreation instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section, comparing her to Deepika Padukone and calling for a possible sequel to Om Shanti Om.  

One fan wrote, “She looks like a literal Bollywood dream!”, while another commented, “This moment just proves Hania Aamir is Pakistan’s very own Bollywood diva.” Some even debated who wore it better, with one user saying, “Deepika’s magic is unmatched, but Hania did absolute justice to this look.”  

Hania Aamir has been consistently serving fashion goals, effortlessly switching between traditional ethnic wear and high-end couture. Recently, she stunned in a rich green velvet kurta set with heavy embellishments, proving that her style is versatile and timeless. Whether she’s donning modern Western silhouettes or classic South Asian ensembles, she always manages to leave a lasting impression.  

HANIA AMIR OM SHANTI OM. DEEPIKA PADUKONE

