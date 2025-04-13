Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Hanumankind stunned the Coachella 2025 crowd by performing with Kerala's chenda melam troupe, mixing tradition with hits like Run It Up and Big Dawgs.

Indian rapper Hanumankind made waves at Coachella 2025 in California with a unique performance that beautifully blended Indian tradition and modern music. Representing Kerala on an international stage, the rapper surprised the crowd by performing with a traditional chenda melam ensemble, earning praise from audiences both in person and online.

Hanumankind, who rose to fame with his viral 2024 track Big Dawgs, teamed up with the Kerala-based percussion group Kochuveetil Beats for the global music festival.

Dressed in traditional white attire, the drummers took the stage alongside the rapper as he delivered a high-energy performance of his latest track Run It Up, adding a strong cultural touch to one of the world’s biggest music stages.

A video of him performing Big Dawgs also surfaced on social media, capturing the crowd’s excitement. Fans were seen dancing, cheering, and singing along to the track. At one point, Hanumankind handed over the mic to the audience, letting them sing a few lines, which only elevated the vibe of the moment.

For those unfamiliar, chenda is a centuries-old cylindrical drum native to Kerala, commonly played during temple festivals and cultural ceremonies. By incorporating chenda melam into his Coachella set, Hanumankind brought global attention to Kerala’s rich musical heritage.

Fans flooded social media with appreciation. One user wrote, “The world ain’t ready to see what Indian performances have in store.” Another fan excitedly said, “This is what it is all about! Dope! Absolutely dope!!!!!!” In Malayalam, one user praised the performance while another chenda player from the group, Immanuel Sunny, proudly commented, “Ayyyyyyy that’s me!!”

This isn’t Hanumankind’s first international success. After Big Dawgs gained popularity, even global rap icon ASAP Rocky collaborated with him for a remix version. His new song Run It Up was recently released and has already caught fans’ attention. Hanumankind also stepped into acting in the Malayalam movie Rifle Club, which turned out to be a hit in 2024.

With this Coachella performance, Hanumankind has not only pushed his own boundaries but also opened the doors for traditional Indian art forms to shine on global platforms.

