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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

A joke about Gaurav Khanna’s divorce from Akanksha Chamola on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale has sparked a debate online, with viewers calling the remark insensitive. Gaurav, however, appeared to take it in his stride.

Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce
Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 14:03 IST

Gaurav Khanna’s personal life became the subject of an unexpected joke on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale, months after his separation from Akanksha Chamola became public. During the episode, comedian Harsh Gujral made a reference to Gaurav’s divorce while Archana Puran Singh and her husband, Parmeet Sethi, appeared on the show to promote the second season of Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga. The remark left several contestants and host Munawar Faruqui laughing, but it did not sit well with a section of viewers.

What did Harsh Gujral say about Gaurav Khanna?

While speaking to Archana, Harsh suggested that Gaurav would be a suitable addition to Pati Patni Aur Panga, saying, “Jaise mahol chal raha hai aapko Pati Patni Aur Panga mein Gaurav Ji ko lena chahiye.” Munawar quickly responded with a joke of his own: “Humare show pe panga hota hai, show ke bahar nahi.”

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Gaurav, who was present during the interaction, continued smiling and did not appear visibly upset by the reference. Later, he even addressed Harsh’s repeated jokes about him, suggesting that he had learnt from Archana to take humour directed at himself sportingly.

Watch the viral video here

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Why did the joke spark backlash?

Clips from the episode began circulating online, with some viewers accusing Harsh of crossing a line by turning Gaurav’s private life into comedy. Several social media users described the joke as insensitive and “below the belt”, while others praised Gaurav for maintaining his composure instead of reacting angrily.

The debate comes at a particularly sensitive time for Gaurav, whose separation from Akanksha Chamola became public in June. Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that the couple had been living separately for about a year and were heading towards divorce.

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s divorce explained

Gaurav and Akanksha married in 2016. Their separation remained private for around a year before Akanksha spoke about it publicly. Gaurav later confirmed that they were living separately but said they were still legally married at the time. He also defended Akanksha against negative comments and stressed that he did not want people speaking badly about someone he had shared a relationship with.

Akanksha later clarified that the divorce process was not a publicity or TRP exercise and said the decision had been taken before their respective reality-show appearances. 

For now, neither Gaurav nor Harsh has issued a separate public statement about the backlash. What began as a few seconds of banter on the finale has instead reopened a much larger conversation about where celebrity comedy ends and someone’s personal life begins.

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WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’
Tags: Gaurav KhannaHarsh Gujral

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WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

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WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

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WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’
WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’
WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’
WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’
WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

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