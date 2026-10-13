WATCH: Hema Malini Transforms Into Goddess Durga For Navratri Performance In Hyderabad, Video Wins Hearts

At the age of 77, Hema Malini is still discovering her path back to the stage through her passion for dance. The actress, recently, was seen performing her famous ballet, “Durga,” during the Navratri celebration in Hyderabad in an avatar that reminded of Goddess Durga. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, garnering praise from netizens for her effort in the art form.

The event took place on October 11 at Classic Convention Centre as a part of the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s Agra Dandiya Navratri celebration. The celebration, in fact, came up in connection with Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Later, Hema shared some pictures and video glimpses of the event, calling it a blessed one for her.

WATCH: Hema Malini Performs Her Popular Durga Ballet In Hyderabad







The photos and the video clip that were posted by Hema Malini show the actor performing in the role of Mata Parvati with another artist who plays the character of Lord Shiva. This performance was one of many presentations in Hema’s ballet called Durga, which is still an important part of her dancer identity. It is known that the actor is associated with dance even in the times when she is working in films and politics, and for her, the Navratri festival became another occasion to perform a mythological play.

The Navratri festival itself is connected with the celebration of the feminine divine. Thus, Goddess Durga is considered as the image of the power, the symbol of the victory of good over evil. Dance and devotional performances are traditional activities during the festival.

What Did Hema Malini Say About Her Durga Performance?

She shared some pictures and videos from the event on Instagram in which she was performing on Navratri and talked about how she felt being the performer of her most famous ballet on this occasion. It is also important to mention that Navratri also falls on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. She expressed how happy she felt by performing the role of Durga on the first day of Navratri. She sent her best wishes for those who were celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja through another message.

Through this, she not only shared the pictures from the event but also expressed the importance that this performance had for her.

How Did Fans React To Hema Malini’s Performance?

The video and photographs received appreciative comments from social media users, several of whom praised the actor’s portrayal and her continued commitment to dance.

One commenter welcomed Hema to Hyderabad and referred to her appearance at the Classic Convention Centre. Another described the performance as “beautifully divine”, while a viewer thanked her for bringing the presentation to the city. A separate comment highlighted how her dedication to art continues regardless of age. The reactions reflected appreciation for the actor’s stage presence and her decision to continue performing a production associated with her artistic journey.

Hema Malini’s Journey From Bollywood To Classical Dance

Even as Hema Malini enjoys wide fame for her contribution to the Hindi film industry, she has continued to be involved in dance as well. She made her Hindi film debut in 1968, starring in Sapno Ka Saudagar, followed by appearances in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay and Satte Pe Satta. While her performances in films have been her forte so far, stage performances have helped her take a different perspective on performing arts, especially plays which revolve around Indian myths.

Her recent film appearance is Shimla Mirchi (2020), which was produced by Ramesh Sippy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. Hema Malini has talked about the difficulty she faces in finding suitable roles in modern-day movies. Apart from being an artist, she is a Member of Parliament in BJP, representing Mathura constituency.

Her last appearance in Hyderabad took her back to her art and devotion of Navratri through Durga ballet performance.

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