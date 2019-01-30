In the star-studded event of the calendar launch of Dabboo Ratnani, Rekha's reaction video when she realised that she is posing just next to Amitabh Bachchan's photograph went viral.

Rekha is one of the most famous names of Bollywood and her attendance at the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch was poised to make it to the headlines, however what’s interesting is that it has also made it to the list of viral trends after a video of her humorous reaction on discovering that she is making a pose next to Amitabh Bachchan’s photograph went viral.

Rakha was dressed in black, she stopped to pose for the paparazzi but realised that the calendar shot of Amitabh Bachchan was just behind her. She went a few steps forward before she stopped to pose for a photograph again.

The netizens had a busy day and shared the video on social media, mostly with a funny caption and the ROFL emoticons. Here’s how Rekha reacted:

When Rekha Realized she was posing infront of Amitabh's Picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/0BOZDf70Uw — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) January 29, 2019

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were dynamic onscreen couples in the 70s. They have acted in many blockbusters such as Mr Natwarlal, Silsila and Do Anjaane. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s last film together was Shamitabh, where Amitabh played the lead role while Rekha made a cameo in the movie. However, they didn’t share the screen space in the film.

Dabboo Ratnani organized a calendar launch event in which was attended by many Bollywood stars including Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Twinkle Khanna, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon. Big names of the television industry including Hiten Tejwani, Karishma Tanna, Gauri Pradhan, Priyank Sharma, and Hina Khan also attended the event.

Dabbu Ratnani releases a calendar on annual basis, for which the celebrities pose. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most featured celebrities in the list.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More