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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z

WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is winning fresh praise for his youthful appearance after a video from a Kochi event caught fans’ attention. At 75, the veteran actor continues to draw admiration online for his style, fitness and screen presence.

Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned
Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 16:34 IST

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is once again drawing attention online, with fans praising his youthful appearance after a recent public appearance. At 75, the veteran actor continues to impress admirers with his style and screen presence, prompting social media users to call him competition for the younger generation. 

A video of the actor’s appearance has caught fans’ attention, with many expressing disbelief over his age. Reactions include comments such as, “How is he 75?” and praise for his fitness and charm. The discussion reflects the continued fascination with Mammootty’s appearance, which has frequently become a talking point among his admirers.

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The actor, who turned 75 on September 7, 2026, remains one of Malayalam cinema’s most recognisable stars. With a career spanning more than five decades and over 400 films, he has continued to explore diverse roles rather than limiting himself to one genre. 

Watch The Viral Video Here

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Mammootty Continues To Take On New Roles At 75

Beyond the attention surrounding his appearance, Mammootty has several projects keeping fans interested. He is set to reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for Padayaatra, scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026. He is also part of OM: Chapter One, starring Dhanush, and the upcoming Malayalam film Mela

His continued willingness to work with different filmmakers and take on varied characters has helped sustain his relevance across generations. For fans, his latest appearance is another reminder of the actor’s enduring appeal, both on and off screen.

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WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z
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WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z

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WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z

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WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z
WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z
WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z
WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z
WATCH | ‘How Is He 75?’ Mammootty’s Latest Kochi Appearance Leaves Fans Stunned, Calls Him Competition For Gen Z

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