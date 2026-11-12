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Home > Entertainment News > WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing

WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing

Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction to Karan Johar’s unusual question about a “slippery dick” on Koffee With Karan 9 has caught attention. The actor asked the host to explain the question in Hindi, while Kiara Advani burst into laughter.

Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Image: X)
Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-12 11:48 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their effortless chemistry work on the Koffee With Karan 9 set, as the pair spilled some details of their love life and had some fun with the show’s host Karan Johar. But one question by Karan left Sidharth confused and Kiara in splits.

“How long can a slippery dick be?” The strange question put forth by Karan Johar had Sidharth Malhotra asking for more explanations in Hindi on Koffee With Karan 9. The actor’s reply, “Wo to excitement pe hai na,” helped create further awkward humour in the scene, and Kiara Advani could not contain her laughter.

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This incident takes place during the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, where Sidharth and Kiara join hands in sitting on the couch along with their host, Karan. In the quiz part of the show, Karan asks Sidharth the said question, and the actor is seen to be in a state of confusion at first.

After repeating his question, Karan asks Sidharth to explain what he means in Hindi. Karan then explains that he is talking about a fish, which is called slippery dick. This species of the fish can grow up to 35 centimetres in length. 

Watch the clip here:



Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani On Koffee With Karan 9

This was the couple’s debut together on the talk show as a married couple. This episode included topics like their wedding, their relationship, and their lives off-screen as well. Talking in another conversation about how he wants to maintain his career out of his personal space, Sidharth said, “We don’t want to bring work home and definitely not into our bedroom.”

While Kiara mentioned an instance from their wedding ceremony that involved Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth and Kiara shared some fun banter throughout the episode. The 5th episode of Koffee With Karan 9 with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started streaming on JioHotstar from November 11.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, How Much More To Touch Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

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WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing
Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newskaran joharkiara advaniKoffee With Karan 9Sidharth Malhotraviral video

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WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing

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WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing

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WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing
WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing
WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing
WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing
WATCH: ‘How Long Can A Slippery Di*k Be?’ Sidharth Malhotra Asks Karan Johar To Explain In Hindi, His ‘Wo To Excitement Pe Hai Na’ Reply Leaves Everyone Laughing

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