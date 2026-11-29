The director of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Sooraj Barjatya, has narrated an incident regarding the making of the film wherein he had a fit of rage on the set of the movie while working with Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. The filmmaker shared his regret over the movie and revealed how he allowed himself to be swayed by the prevailing industry trend and not his gut feeling.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barjatya talked about his experience while shooting for the 2003 romantic drama which starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sooraj Barjatya Recalls Throwing A Mic On Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Sets

Remembering the incident, Barjatya said Abhishek and Kareena would often get carried away joking and laughing whenever they were together, making it difficult to get them to rehearse.

He said, “It was Abhishek and Kareena. They are lovely people. I’m very fond of them but they were very naughty. Whenever these two used to get together, I couldn’t get them to rehearse. They used to laugh and joke around. And what a prankster Abhishek is!”

The filmmaker added that he had not been sleeping properly and the production was running out of time. The pressure eventually got to him, leading him to throw a microphone on the sets.

“What happened is that I hadn’t slept properly, and we were running out of time, and then I threw the mic,” he recalled.

Barjatya did not suggest that he threw the microphone at either actor. His account described a moment of frustration amid the pressures of the shoot.

Why Does Sooraj Barjatya Regret Making Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon?

The director went on to explain why the movie was still a learning lesson for him. He said that he had attempted to go with the trend in the industry at that time of filming at foreign locations and wearing modern clothes instead of following his own instincts in terms of storytelling. Barjatya mentioned that he had always gone back to his assistants for validation of his movie’s modern treatment. In retrospect, he realized that doing so had made him forget his own creative instincts.

“The filmmaker in me took a back seat,” he said.

Moreover, he talked about feeling guilty because of the hard work that was being done by the cast members of the movie, which include Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. He took the blame on himself for making these decisions and putting effort from the part of the actors into his work.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Faced Criticism After Its Release

The film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was released in 2003, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan. However, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was subjected to a lot of negative feedback and eventually became the subject of internet memes.

It seems that the way the movie was accepted forced Barjatya to think about what he did. According to Barjatya, if he was working on this project now, he would do things differently, since he learned to trust his instincts as a director.

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